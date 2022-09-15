Claudia Leitte puts a lamp in the shape of a gun over a bible and causes repercussion

Claudia Leitte was among the most talked about subjects on social networks this Wednesday morning, 14. The repercussion is due to a post by the singer, in which she shows a lamp in the shape of a gun over a bible, in her home.

Netizens associated the recording with a possible political stance, and compared the singer to Ivete Sangalo, who recently gave a speech against guns at Rock in Rio. After the criticism, Claudia deleted the video and posted a text explaining that her publication had no political connotations.

“Guys, the stories I posted have no political intent. The lamp that appears in the video is a piece of art created by a French designer, which I received as a gift over 10 years ago. I tagged my friend who gave me the book I showed in the video as a sign of gratitude. Nothing else. None of these statements that reached me crossed my mind,” he wrote.

Claudia also explained that the object made sense to her: “we use the mighty weapons of God, not the weapons of the world”, she said. Check out:

Instagram/@claudialeette

Instagram/@claudialeette