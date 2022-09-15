Claudia Leitte’s controversies

Claudia Leitte, 42, became one of the most talked about topics yesterday on social media after posting a video on her Instagram Stories that shows a gun-shaped lamp next to the Bible, a book and a photo of her wedding with the businessman Márcio Pedreira.

The association of the images was related to an alleged defense of armamentism and the campaign of the candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Claudia deleted the post shortly after airing it, but later claimed that the video had “no political intent”.

However, this is not the only controversy in which the singer has been involved in recent years. The long history of controversies carried out by the singer ranges from her son’s sexuality to the lack of positioning during the covid-19 pandemic.

gay son?

In 2008, Claudia gave an interview to “TV Fama” and told journalist Léo Áquilla that she would like her son to be heterosexual. At the time, she was pregnant with David, and declared, “I love gay people, but I prefer my son to be male.”

The controversy intensified when Márcio added: “God forbid. He will be well raised.” The statements generated strong repercussions, especially among the artist’s fans, who even threatened a boycott.

“Negalora”

‘Negalora’ album cover by Claudia Leitte Image: Reproduction

Claudia Leitte released, in 2012, a CD and a DVD that bear the title “Negalora”, referring to herself in a kind of nickname to symbolize her roots.

The album’s cover art was heavily criticized for containing ‘blackface’, a racist practice, which was used in ancient theater, when a white-skinned person paints himself with black paint to represent a black person. At the time, followers on social media accused Claudinha of appropriating black culture.

In 2016, the subject came up again when she published a post to commemorate Salvador’s birthday and referred to herself as “Negalora do Pelô”. At the time, she explained that it was a reference to the song “Magalenha”, by Carlinhos Brown, and the nickname would have been given to her by himself.

trodden chicks

In 2015, Claudinha participated in the “Meeting with Fátima Bernardes” and told a story of a situation that got out of her control.

The singer revealed that one of the guests at her wedding, her friend Glauco, decided to take chicks to the party, and release them on the floor. She said it all started with a joke, but the situation turned ugly when guests started stepping on the chicks and killing them.

“My grandmother started stepping on the chick, and it was one thing… the chick ‘peeps’ and, ploft, dying”, he reported. “It was a real genocide.”

At the time, activists and animal protection associations criticized the singer. In the program, which was aired live, the story seems to have caused embarrassment for Fátima and the other guests.

unwilling sex

In the same year, the singer gave an interview to Gshow to talk about her marriage and give relationship tips. Then a judge on “The Voice Brasil”, she said that women should always be dressed up for men.

“Never get disheveled in front of the person you like. Not even without brushing your teeth, for God’s sake (…) Go running to the bathroom, brush your teeth, run back to bed, pretend you’re sleeping and oh, the breath looks amazing early in the morning,” he said.

In addition, she also suggested that women needed to have sex, even when tired or unwilling, to “keep the flame burning”.

“If you’re tired, you come home from work exhausted, but nothing has happened for a week and the person is crazy… Put on your best lingerie and go! Or go with nothing, but go! And if you think you’re a little off weight, just put on a half light and that solves the whole situation.”

Indignation was lacking

Claudia Leitte participates in Altas Horas Image: Reproduction/Globo

Guest of “Altas Horas” in May 2021 alongside Deborah Secco and Ana Maria Braga, Claudinha was criticized for dodging the question about what made her indignant.

“My outrage? I have a peacemaker heart. I’m outraged, I’m capable of turning everything inside out, of kicking the tents, but I think everyone has a place where they can shine a light to undo what’s happening and if that light turns on, obviously, there will be no darkness”, she replied when asked by Serginho Groisman.

To the same question, Deborah Secco replied that she is outraged by “normalizing the worst things and moving on as if everything was fine”.

Days later, the singer turned to Instagram to apologize:

“We were talking about the context of the pandemic. I was given the opportunity to talk about the indignations. More than an outburst, it was a moment when I needed to be very aware of my social role, and I didn’t. evasive answer and since then I’ve been reflective”, he confessed.