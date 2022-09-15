Claudia Leitte’s gun lamp costs R$ 11,500 and was created by Philippe Starck as a ‘political’ work | Pop & Art

The object is signed by French designer Philippe Starck, famous for creating furniture and interior projects. In the author’s official store, it sells for US$ 2,235 (more than R$ 11,500).

Claudia Leitte publishes a video of a lampshade with a gun shape on Instagram and generates controversy

On Tuesday night (13), Claudia was criticized by followers for posting on her Instagram profile a video in which the lamp appears on top of a Bible (watch above).

After the backlash, she deleted the video and shared a text stating that her publication had no political connotation. “The lampshade that appears in the video is a piece of art created by a French designer, which I received as a gift over 10 years ago,” she said.

Citing an excerpt from the New Testament, the artist explained that the object makes sense to her: “We use the mighty weapons of God, not the weapons of the world”.

The cast aluminum lampshade is part of the Gun Collection, created by the French designer in 2005. There are other pieces representing different types of weapons, which cost up to US$ 5,240 (more than R$ 27,000).

Describing the works on his online store, Starck says he was politically inspired. “Why doesn’t the furniture show that everything is a political choice?” he asks. “Gold in weapons represents the collusion between money and war.”

At the time of the collection’s launch, the designer announced that 20% of the proceeds from the sale of the pieces would be donated to Frères des Hommes, an organization dedicated to reducing poverty.

In addition to creating pieces of furniture, Starck is known for working on architectural projects – in Brazil, he signs, for example, the Hotel Fasano in Rio de Janeiro. In recent years, he has also been involved in creating technological innovations such as energy self-sufficient homes.