Claudia Raia surprises, interrupts “Encontro” and corrects Patrícia Poeta live: “It’s not quite like that”

This Thursday (15th), Claudia Raia was the guest of the program “Date”commanded by Patricia Poet and Manoel Soares. In the conversation, she ended up surprising by giving a series of unusual statements. In one of the most surprising moments, the actress corrected a line by the presenter.

At the time, Patricia Poetwas showing a video of the gaucho culture and commented that she danced in the past. “They made a challenge. They made a sequence, the other one came and made a new sequence and whoever won the challenge danced with the gift. I was the gift!”said the presenter.

When Poet was commenting on the subject and reminiscing about his life before fame, Claudia Raia took the opportunity to interrupt her colleague and corrected the speech of Patricia. “Let’s re-signify the gift? Because the name is wrong! It’s not pretty, it’s sexist…”said the actress.

Claudia Raia continued with the speech. “Gaúchos, women don’t want to be a gift anymore! Women don’t get a gift like that, as if it were a little doll, a toast. I’m going to dance with my gift, with my empowered, wonderful, big, emotionally strong wife”she finished.