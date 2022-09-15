company will have a stand of 1,000 m²

Now it’s official: we will have the presence of PlayStation at BGS 2022. The organization’s official profile released the news this Wednesday afternoon (14), and the Japanese giant will have a stand with more than 1,000 m² – the largest in the event’s history .

At the twitter, a video was shared to announce the news. Several old stakes in the company are featured throughout the content — and the confirmation has been described as “the announcement you’ve been waiting for.” Look:

you wanted to see @PlayStation_BR at #BGS22? To show their love for Brazilian fans, PlayStation will bring the BIGGEST booth in BGS history, with over 1000 m²! And that’s not all, gentlemen! It’s going to be the record number of game stations at a PlayStation booth at BGS! pic.twitter.com/a3SDtfTNBm — Brasil Game Show (@BrasilGameShow) September 14, 2022

According to the organizer’s official statement, fans can look forward to “free-to-play stations on PlayStation 5 consoles.” They will be available to visitors during the seven days of the event, from October 6 to 12, at Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo.

Marcelo Tavares, founder and CEO of Brasil Game Show, spoke about the presence of PlayStation at BGS 2022. According to him, it is a “proud” to be able to receive the Japanese company.

It is a great pride for BGS to have such a great and exclusive participation with PlayStation and to bring the Brazilian public content that very few people in the world will have access to. This presence reflects the importance the brand gives to our country and we look forward to sharing amazing days with BGS visitors.

Follow PlayStation at BGS 2022 with MeuPS

You may have already noticed that the MeuPlayStation It’s everywhere, right? So, those who want to know about the main news of PlayStation at BGS 2022, can get ready for differentiated coverage on our channels.

Follow our profile on TikTok, follow our posts on Instagram and, of course, during the fair, be sure to take a look here on the website, as we will update our readers with all the main news from the gamer fair.