Corinthians closes preparation to face Fluminense; see probable escalation

Corinthians now turns its attention fully to the game next Thursday, when it can define its classification for the final of the Copa do Brasil, in a duel against Fluminense. This Wednesday, the alvinegra team finished its preparation for the decisive duel, in an activity held at CT Joaquim Grava.

The work began with physical training, inside the CT. Afterwards, the athletes went to the field to warm up under the guidance of the coaching staff. Goalkeeper Kauê, right-back Léo Mana and center forward Arthur Sousa, from the basic categories, were with the professionals.

Following, coach Vítor Pereira commanded tactical work, set pieces and penalty kicks. For the duel, a possible team selected by the technical commission has Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Silva, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

After the activity, the cast left for the Hotel Gildásio Miranda, inside the CT, to start the concentration. The match, it is worth remembering, takes place at 8 pm this Thursday, at Neo Química Arena. A win by any score takes Corinthians to the final of the national tournament.

