Corinthians dreams of Tite in case Vítor Pereira leaves at the end of the season

Pessimistic about the permanence of coach Vítor Pereira in 2023, the board of Corinthians started mapping out options for running the club next year. And the biggest dream is the return of Tite, who will leave the Brazilian team after the World Cup in Qatar. The decision is made by the professional, regardless of the result in the competition.

The Corinthians management knows how difficult it is to count on “Professor Adenor” next season, as the coach himself has already publicly stated that he does not want to work in Brazil. However, the board is betting on the proximity that the main names of the club’s football department have with the coach.

The idea is for Duílio, with the football director Roberto de Andrade and the manager Alessandro Nunes, to play together a sentimental card, with the appeal of “back home” to the coach. It is worth noting that Alessandro was Adenor’s athlete in the main achievements that the professionals had for Timão, Libertadores and the Mundial in 2012, and that Roberto de Andrade was president, with Duílio himself involved in the club’s board at the time when Tite had the his peak in the alvinegro club.

At the same time, the Corinthians dome maps out other names, prioritizing foreign options that are kept under lock and key in Parque São Jorge. This is because management knows that bringing Tite to Corinthians next year is as difficult a mission as convincing Vítor Pereira to stay.

Intermediaries have already brought to Timão the name of Jorge Sampaoli, who is in Brazil after leaving France’s Olympique de Marseille. The Argentine, ex-Santos and Atlético-MG, has the desire to return to direct a Brazilian football team.

Even in the midst of this scenario, Corinthians does not give up on counting on Vítor Pereira. The club wants to use the trump card of the good relationship that the Portuguese had with everyone, especially with those responsible for football, and the identification that the professional had with the institution. Still, what is known is that the family factor will weigh heavily on the VP and that this should define his departure from Timão at the end of 2022.