Corinthians outlines a bold plan to give Flamengo a ‘hat’ and hire Michael in 2023

Corinthians’ dream is to count on Michael’s football in 2023. Timão is aware of the striker’s desire to return to play in Brazilian football and, despite Flamengo being at the forefront of interest in the player, the São Paulo club has an ambitious plan for Micha in the next season.

Michael has been a player for Al-Hilal since the beginning of the season, and his contract runs until July 2025. He left Flamengo earlier this year, for around R$55 million, but he may be returning to Brazil due to the fact that be dissatisfied working abroad.

Right now, the most viable destination tends to be Flamengo. The ‘GOAL’ portal informs that there is a verbal agreement between the player and Marcos Braz if he chooses to return to Brazilian football. Thus, Flamengo runs ahead among all interested parties, but Corinthians, with an eye, can disrupt the life of the Rio club and, if possible, close with the striker.

Corinthians wants Michael to convince Vitor Pereira to renew

According to representatives of the São Paulo club, Michael’s arrival at the club is not considered an easy one because it involves some factors besides Flamengo, such as his salary of up to R$ 1 million per month. However, in the matter of ‘Torcedores.com’, Timão wants to fight for Michael in order to convince Vitor Pereira to renew his contract, which runs until December of this year and, at this moment, there are more chances for the Portuguese to leave the club than to stay in Brazil.

Timão, then, outlines its daring plan to, in addition to Micha, count on Vitor Pereira in 2023. For this, the club can open the safes and give Michael a salary of up to R$ 1 million per month, which would make the athlete one of the highest paid players in Brazil.

In addition to the São Paulo club, there are more people interested in Brazilian football. Galo, São Paulo and Botafogo look at the athlete.