Corinthians x Fluminense: Cássio and Fábio are trump cards for a possible penalty shootout; look back | statistical spy

+ X-ray of the decision: Corinthians and Fluminense duel for a spot in the final

— Photo: Infoesporte

In the last ten years, the tricolor goalkeeper has a superior record in defenses in charges. In all, there were 107 penalties against Fábio, with 23 saves and an advantage of 21.5%. There were 73 goals and 11 penalties wasted by the collectors out or on the post.

Also recognized as a “penalty taker”, Cássio has accumulated a total of 136 charges against his goal since 2012, his first year defending the colors of Corinthians. the goalkeeper defended 24 times – an advantage of 17.6% of penalties. In addition to these, there were another 98 penalties that ended in a goal and 14 that were on the beam or out.

Review of penalty shootouts

When it comes to playoffs, both Cássio and Fábio played decisive roles in the historic titles and rankings of their respective teams. The Corinthians archer was present in 15 penalty shootouts in the last ten years, with ten classifications and five eliminations. In all, there were 16 saves in these moments.

In the finals, Cássio has in his curriculum the defense of Lucas Lima’s charge in the classic against Palmeiras, in the decisive game of Paulistão in 2018, which ended with the Corinthians title. In 2022, the goalkeeper also helped in the team’s classification against Boca Juniors, for the round of 16 of the Libertadores, by defending the penalties of Villa and Juan Ramírez.

Cássio saves Villa's penalty in Boca x Corinthians, for Libertadores 2022 — Photo: Conmebol

Cassio’s penalty shootout rankings in the last ten years competition round match 2013-Paulista Single game semifinal Sao Paulo 0 (3 x 4) 0 Corinthians 2017-Brazil Cup Second phase-single game Brusque 0 (4 x 5) 0 Corinthians 2018-Paulista semifinal round Corinthians 1 (5 x 4) 0 Sao Paulo 2018-Paulista end-round Palmeiras 0 (3 x 4) 1 Corinthians 2019-South American first round-phase Racing 1 (4 x 5) 1 Corinthians 2019-Paulista Quarter Finals Corinthians 1 (4 x 3) 1 Railway 2019-Paulista semifinal round Santos 1 (6 x 7) 0 Corinthians 2021-Brazil Cup Second phase-single game Corinthians 1 (5 x 3) 1 Retro 2022-Paulista Single-game quarter-finals Corinthians 1 (7 x 6) 1 Guarani 2022-Liberators Round of octaves Boca Juniors 0 (5 x 6) 0 Corinthians

Since 2012, Fábio has participated in nine penalty shootouts, with six classifications and three eliminations. The goalkeeper made ten saves, including one by Diego Ribas, in the 2017 Copa do Brasil final against Flamengo, which guaranteed the fifth championship of the tournament for the Minas Gerais team.

On his resume, Fábio has an impeccable performance against Santos in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Copa do Brasil, when he would still be crowned champion. On the occasion, the Fox had the shine of the idol. The goalkeeper caught all three Santos kicks: from Bruno Henrique, Rodrygo and Jean Mota. Cruzeiro converted its three, with Lucas Silva, Raniel and David, and got the spot for the semifinals.

Fábio’s rankings in penalty shootouts competition round match 2015-Liberators Round of octaves Cruise 1 (4 x 3) 0 Sao Paulo 2017-Brazil Cup semifinal round Cruzeiro 1 (3 x 2) 0 Gremio 2017-Brazil Cup end-round Cruzeiro 0 (5 x 3) 0 Flamengo 2018-Brazil Cup Quarter Finals Cruzeiro 1 (3 x 0) 2 Santos 2019-Brazil Cup Round of octaves Cruzeiro 2 (3 x 1) 2 Fluminense 2020-Brazil Cup Second phase-single game Boa Esporte 1 (4 x 5) 1 Cruise

Fabio saved the penalty that secured the title of the Copa do Brasil for Cruzeiro, in 2017 — Photo: André Durão

With the decision-making power of the two experienced goalkeepers, the duel between Corinthians and Fluminense is open. If the teams tie again, the definition of who goes to the final will be by alternate disputes. The decisive match takes place this Thursday, at 8 pm, at Neo Química Arena.