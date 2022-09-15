Corinthians x Fluminense: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

After 2-2 in the first leg, at Maracanã, a new tie in the Corinthians arena takes the decision for a spot in the final to penalties. The victory classifies, in a direct way, any of the teams.

Between the two semifinal games, Corinthians faced Bragantino, Internacional and São Paulo for the Brazilian Championship. There were two draws and one victory, in addition to leaving the G-4 of the competition for the first time. But the focus, admitted by the players, is the Copa do Brasil.

Fluminense also had three commitments in the Brazilian, against Palmeiras, Athletico and Fortaleza, being one victory, one draw and one defeat. Results that left the team in fourth position, but the biggest “setback” in this interval was losing Nonato, one of their holders, to Ludogorets, from Bulgaria.

Transmission: Sportv for all of Brazil (with narration by Gustavo Villani and comments by Alexandre Lozetti, Maurício Noriega, Pedrinho and Ricardinho) and channel casimito on Twitch.

Real time: ge tracks all bids.

Corinthians – Coach: Vitor Pereira

Knowing the greater possibility of a title in the Copa do Brasil, Vítor Pereira tried to give more chemistry to the likely holders of this Thursday. Eight of the eleven played the four matches (including Maracanã) that precede the decision at Neo Química Arena: Cássio, Fagner, Gil, Balbuena, Fausto Vera, Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

Renato Augusto and Fábio Santos, on the other hand, received an extra break to arrive fresh against Fluminense. Fagner, who was recovering from an injury, entered gradually to resume his rhythm of play. And, with that, it is possible to imagine the team that the Portuguese coach will take to the field.

Likely Escalation: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

Embezzlement: Júnior Moraes (medical department and gym) and Maycon (strength training and gym).

hanging: Raul Gustavo.

Fluminense – Coach: Fernando Diniz

Fluminense in São Paulo: check information for the game against Corinthians

If finding a replacement for Nonato has already been a headache for Diniz, against Corinthians the coach still lost another holder: André, suspended for the third yellow card. In the last games, the coach tested Nathan and Yago in the place of Nonato, and neither convinced, and even tried someone in the role of André.

Among Diniz’s options, the favorites for the first steering wheel vacancy are Felipe Melo and Wellington, while for the second steering wheel are Yago and Martinelli. Calegari and Nathan run out as underrated. The rest of the team must be the same as the tricolor fans are already used to.

Probable lineup: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; Felipe Melo (Wellington), Yago (Martinelli) and Ganso; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano.

Embezzlement: André (suspended), Luan Freitas (right knee), Matheus Ferraz (right knee) and David Duarte (left thigh).

hanging: Goose and Manuel.

