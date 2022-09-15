Croatian fans give Nazi salutes before Champions League game, watch

Abhishek Pratap 35 seconds ago Sports Comments Off on Croatian fans give Nazi salutes before Champions League game, watch 0 Views

According to the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, at least 14 members of the organized supporters of Dinamo Zagreb were arrested for carrying knives and clubs.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Lisca says he had no conversations with Avaí when he left Santos

This Wednesday, Lisca was introduced as the new coach of the Hawaii. The coach left …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved