Cruzeiro trains with Bruno Rodrigues on the field; duo does physical work | cruise

Cruzeiro performed one more job for the duel with CRB, on Saturday, for the 30th round of Série B. The entire cast went to the field. Bruno Rodrigues, who was hit in the knee and needed assistance this Tuesday, participated normally in the activity at Toca da Raposa.

Pezzolano’s name has echoed by Cruzeiro fans at Mineirão

Midfielder João Paulo and forward Waguininho, recently recovered from muscle injuries, were the only ones who did not participate in the activity with the rest of the group. Both did physical work, according to Cruzeiro’s advice.

In addition to the two, who make careful work of transition, Paulo Pezzolano will not have available at the weekend the midfielder Willian Oliveira, suspended for the third yellow card. Neto Moura, who is back from suspension, will occupy the spot in midfield.

1 of 3 Bruno Rodrigues during Cruzeiro training — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Bruno Rodrigues during Cruzeiro training — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Cruzeiro will have two more activities before the duel with CRB, which will only take place on Saturday night, closing the round that is in progress. Paulo Pezzolano is still working to define details of the team that will start the match.

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

The team is unable to gain access to the match in Maceió. But, if Vasco and Londrina stumble in their games on Friday, against Náutico and Tombense, respectively, Cruzeiro will need to beat CRB to have a chance to confirm access against Vasco, next Wednesday.

Cruzeiro is in the lead of the competition, with 62 points, 18 of Londrina, outside the G-4. With Bahia’s stumble against Sport, a victory for the team in Maceió will increase the advantage over the second-placed team to at least 12 points.

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv