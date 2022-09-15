Cryptos Today: Ethereum Drops After Merge, Analysts Fear Stronger Sell-Off Amid $1.2bn ETH Transferred to Exchanges

Developers at the Ethereum Foundation, the organization that manages Ethereum ETH resources, celebrated the completion of the long-awaited Merge update this Thursday morning (15). However, at first glance, the event does not have a positive effect on the cryptocurrency’s price, which drops below $1,600 at 7am. In relation to the last 24 hours, the losses are 0.8%. Bitcoin is also down and down about 1% over the same period at $20,158.

Some analysts, however, fear that ETH losses could deepen. The reason: the equivalent of more than $1.2 billion in cryptocurrency was recently deposited on exchanges, and there are fears that they could be liquidated at any time, which could start a strong sell-off in the digital asset. .

A large amount of ETH was moved to centralized cryptocurrency exchanges shortly before the update, completed at 3:43 am today, data collected by analytics house Nansen points out.

The digital asset is trading close to stability about an hour after the network’s merger, but analysts fear a sharp price drop could follow given the large volume deposited at exchanges, estimated at around $1.2 billion.

Crypto lending platform Nexus, for example, deposited 450,000 ETH worth $720 million on Binance yesterday, according to Nansen CEO Alex Svanevik. Cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex received 288,442 ETH worth $490 million.

The cumulative inflow of more than $1.2 billion is reportedly the largest in six months. As a result, the total number of ETH held in exchange portfolios jumped to 25.34 million ETH, the highest figure in two months.

Depositing cryptocurrencies on exchanges usually represents the investor’s intention to sell, while withdrawals often indicate intention to hold the asset for the long term. Trader and analyst Alex Kruger, for example, said that very high inflows to exchanges point to a decline.

However, Hal Press, founder of North Rock Digital, tweeted that the two deposits are likely related to the Ethereum hard fork rather than the intention to liquidate them on the market.

The assumption is that cryptos have been moved to exchanges with the aim of collecting more ETHPOW tokens, which are expected to emerge in less than 24 hours after an Ethereum clone promoted by miners dissatisfied with Merge appears. Assets, in this way, could be settled quickly on the exchange, saving the time of transferring them only after receipt in a self-custody wallet.

Hochan Cheung, head of marketing at South Korean analyst firm CryptoQuant, said, on the other hand, that the coins were moved to use in derivatives, which indicates that investors would aim to protect their position in the event of price volatility. during Merge.

On the other hand, according to data from Deribit, the world’s largest crypto derivatives exchange, ETH futures positions that had been growing so far evaporated once the upgrade was completed.

“The difference between the spot [preço à vista] and futures were trading at approximately $20 and it was a good indication of the potential value of ETHPOW,” said Deribit commercial director Luuk Strijers, referring to the possible new token that could emerge in the coming hours.

“This negative base has now been reduced to about 30 cents,” he said, indicating that interest in opening short ETH positions has plummeted rapidly in the wake of the Merge.

Still, the moment is cautious. Strijers said that Deribit and other platforms checked users’ wallet balances at the time of the Merger to credit the potential ETHPOW token on a one-to-one basis for free. With this, traders can now get rid of the ETH they were accumulating so far.

F2Pool Group Mines Last Block of Ethereum Data

Cryptocurrency miner F2Pool mined the last proof-of-work (PoW) block of Ethereum, moments before the network switched to the proof-of-stake mechanism, earlier today.

The last ETH block before the merger was number 15537393, blockchain data shows. F2Pool paid around 29,991,429 gwei, the smallest unit of ETH, for the transaction.

The miner, founded in 2013, was one of the first Bitcoin mining pools.

After the Merge, new blocks on the Ethereum network continued to be produced normally and smoothly, now through the staking mechanism.

User pays $56,000 to record Merge moment on NFT

An anonymous user created the first non-fungible token (NFT) on the Ethereum network after transitioning to proof-of-stake.

The unknown NFT transformed the image of the network’s mascot, a Panda bear, as shown in the Ethereum software at the time of the Merge.

For the creation of the NFT, called “The Transition”, the user paid 36 ETH, equivalent to just over US$ 56,000 for the cryptocurrency quote this morning.

Ethereum reaches peak supply at the time of Merge

In addition to the change in the data verification model, Merge may have marked the peak of ETH cryptocurrency supply on the market.

Due to the system of burning network fees now combined with staking, which encourages the “locking” of the asset to enable the validation software, the pace of ETH withdrawal is expected to be higher than its issuance.

And that’s already happening now, according to data from the website Ultra Sound Money. Just over two hours after the update, the monitoring service points out that the net supply of ETH has already reduced by 200 ETH.

Signs of market concentration

Supporters of the Ethereum update say that the new proof-of-stake mechanism favors greater network decentralization, but that is not quite what has been happening so far.

According to data from the analysis house Santiment, 46.15% of the nodes responsible for storing data, processing transactions and adding new validated blocks to the blockchain are assigned to just two addresses after the Merge.

“The strong dominance of these addresses is something to be observed”, points out the research house.

