Cut in Popular Pharmacy: Despite being warned of risks, Bolsonaro government privileged secret budget | Andréia Sadi’s blog

The Planalto was alerted by technicians from the Ministry of Health about risks to the guarantee of popular programs, such as Popular Pharmacy, which distributes medicines to the needy population due to the cut in resources of the Popular Pharmacy Program. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), however, decided to privilege his political base and not tamper with the secret budget.

Now, in the face of negative repercussions and fearing electoral effects, Bolsonaro asked the Economy and Health to reverse the decision and reschedule the budget.

The cut reduces the program budget from BRL 2.04 billion in 2022 to BRL 804 million in the 2023 budget proposal that the Bolsonaro government sent to Congress. The text has not yet been voted on by lawmakers.

The reduction could affect the access of the low-income population to 13 different types of drugs used to treat diabetes, hypertension and asthma, in addition to restricting the distribution of geriatric diapers.

The possibility of the impact was reported to the economic area of ​​the Bolsonaro government in a letter sent by the Ministry of Health during the preparation of the 2023 budget proposal, sent at the end of August to Congress.

“We point out the implications for the Economy, but it is a topic still under discussion in the government and in the National Congress”, said the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, to the blog. “There will be no interruption of public policies. I have been talking to Minister Paulo Guedes and the issue will be resolved.”

Order not to tamper with the secret budget

Technicians in the economic area justify the cut in Farmácia Popular as a political decision. According to sources heard by the blog, there is an order not to interfere, in the election year, with the forecast of funds for the payment of amendments to the secret budget.

Amendments are portions of the federal government budget that deputies and senators allocate to projects in states in their electoral bases. The secret budget amendments – called RP9 – have less defined distribution criteria and less transparent execution than the others.

In practice, the mechanism gives Congress greater control of the federal government budget. In exchange for political support from Centrão – which commands the political wing of his government – ​​Bolsonaro ensured that this mechanism will continue to function in 2023.

“The political orientation is: in an election year, don’t change the RP 9. It was an order”, says a source in the economic area.

The president only reacted after the revelation of the cut in the Popular Pharmacy by the newspaper “O Estado de São Paulo”, for fear of losing votes and then called on the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, to try to reverse the decision taken by the government itself.

The problem, now, is to find a way out that reverses the damage to voters and, at the same time, does not upset the government with the base less than 20 days before the election.

For this reason, the government is expected to leave until after the elections the sending of a message to Congress to change the 2023 budget project and withdraw the cuts in the Popular Pharmacy.