Danilo Mesquita and girlfriend speak out after aggression at Rock in Rio | famous

Domenica Dias and Danilo Mesquita, a global actor, were present at Rock in Rio and got involved in a big mess. The couple was spotted in a shack on the last day of the festival, closing Sunday (11) with a lot of bullshit at the Olympic Park. The video shows the famous very nervous and being restrained, during the argument.

This Wednesday (14), Domenica decided to speak out and tell her version. Defending himself and also Danilo Mesquita, known for starring in soap operas Globe. The actress took to Instagram to issue a note of clarification: “In response to the video that is circulating on social media, I have made clear the facts that occurred on the last day of Rock in Rio in front of the Sunset Stage, in the show dedicated to the presence of black women”.

“My boyfriend Danilo Mesquita and I were on the dance floor watching the show when a couple, visibly altered, settled in front of us. Just as five other black singers took the stage, the woman pretending to be dancing pushed me away. She stomped on my feet and threw herself on top of me, purposefully”wrote Domenica Dias.

According to the actress, a dialogue tried to be opened without success: “Even with the insistence on aggression, I just tried to dodge it every time. To avoid any confusion, Danilo hugged me and made a barrier with his arms, so that she wouldn’t hit me anymore. Moment when she turned on us and asked why we were touching her. We replied that we were in our singer, that she was the one who was hurting me and that we didn’t want any trouble.”

Danilo Mesquita’s girlfriend explained that the video that went viral was made after the fight: “At that moment, the man who was accompanying her cowardly punched Danilo in the face. Instinctively, I tried to react to the aggression and got hit in the eye. Then the couple cowardly disappeared into the crowd. The video that is circulating on the internet was recorded after the aggressor couple evaded. We were outraged by the attack of motivation, which is explicit by the fact that I was one of the only black people in that context in the middle of a show that aimed to praise the work and work of black women”.

According to Domenica, the celebrity was a victim of racism and even so was accused of causing a riot at the festival with her partner: “The woman who appears in the video screaming at Danilo, it is important to say, had nothing to do with the aggression suffered minutes before. But she raged that the two of us were causing a ruckus on the show. Her accusations, in the moment of fragility after the aggression suffered, increased even more our indignation and sense of injustice. Together with other people who saw the cowardice we went through, we explained, exalted and with reason to her and the other people around that we were the victims of the situation, especially me”.

Danilo Mesquita’s girlfriend ended by saying that after what happened, they left. Preta Gil, singer and actress, lamented the situation: “I’m sorry”. Igor Rickli, actor and model, also commented: “I’m sorry dears! All the support from our family.” Who was also moved was Jeniffer Nascimento, actress and presenter: “An endless absurdity! I’m sorry you went through all this. And count on us to share the truth.”

