Danilo Mesquita gets into trouble to defend his girlfriend at Rock in Rio; video went viral on social media

Danilo Mesquita fought with a woman in the crowd at Rock in Rio to defend his girlfriend, according to witnesses

Danilo Mesquita, actor who was recently in ‘Beyond Illusion’, got involved in a riot at Rock in Rio, which ended last Sunday (11). Several videos that began to circulate on social networks on Tuesday (13) show the altered artist, shouting at a woman to defend his girlfriend, Domenica Dias, daughter of Mano Brown.

In the images, he appears pulling Domenica away from the woman, and seems to raise his hand as soon as the person says something to him that cannot be heard on recordings. As soon as the video went viral on the web, some witnesses reported what happened on Twitter.

“This confusion was on my side, it really lowered the spirits of my group, but what happened was that his girlfriend was attacked and he went to defend (as you can see in the video). hit,” commented one person.

The couple has not officially commented on the fight at Rock in Rio. However, Domenica posted a photo on her Instagram with the caption “Amar y jumping on the bullet”, a reference to the act of throwing herself in front of a shot to save another person. Danilo replied: “Together forever! Until the end”.