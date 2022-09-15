Datafolha publishes today (15/9) polls for the president and government of Minas – Politica

The latest Datafolha poll indicated Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) with 45% of voting intentions, against 34% for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) (photo: Reproduction and Marcelo Ferreira/CB DA Press) Datafolha publishes this Thursday (15/9) a new poll with the intention of voting for the president of the Republic. The institute will listen to 5,926 voters in 300 municipalities in all regions of Brazil between the 13th and 15th of September.

The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%. The data are registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number BR-04099/2022.

Datafolha also asked respondents if they had already decided on votes for federal and state deputy. For affirmative answers, the researchers asked if the candidate is from the same party or coalition as the chosen presidential candidate.

The evaluation indexes on the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and whether Brazilians trust the president’s statements will also be presented.

Minas, So Paulo and Rio

Datafolha will update the numbers of the race for the governorship of Minas Gerais, which has Romeu Zema (Novo) as the re-election favorite and Alexandre Kalil (PSD) envisioning the second round. The forecast is that 1,212 voters will be interviewed in 62 cities in the state. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, and the confidence level is 95%. The research is registered with the TSE under the number MG-03417/2022.

The institute also publishes surveys for the governments of So Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Other topics

Datafolha addressed other topics in the survey, such as Bolsonaro’s speeches at the commemoration of Brazil’s bicentennial of Independence and the possibility of violent acts on election day, on October 2.

previous search

The last poll of the presidential candidates, on September 9, showed Luiz Incio Lula da Silva with 45% of voting intentions, against 34% for Jair Bolsonaro.