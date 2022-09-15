DATATEMPO survey: Bolsonaro reduces Lula’s advantage in Minas

The newest search DATETIME shows a narrowing of the former president’s lead Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) about the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) , both in the first and second rounds, with an improvement in the president’s indicators in most bands and also a reduction in rejection. The data were collected between the 5th and 9th of this month, when the president bet on the festivities of September 7th to leverage his candidacy.

According to the institute’s figures, the PT declined from 44.2% to 41.5% in the stimulated poll, the one in which the name of the candidates is presented to the voter, since the last survey, released on August 22. On the other hand, the current president fluctuated upwards, from 33.1% to 35.1%. As a result, the advantage narrowed by 4.7 percentage points in the period, from 11.1 to 6.4 points.

Far away from the two Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) also fluctuated upwards in the period. While the former governor of Ceará went from 5.2% to 6.7%, the senator from Mato Grosso do Sul went from 2% to 4%. In the period between the two polls, there were the hearings of Jornal Nacional, the debate of the Band and the beginning of electoral propaganda, which increased the visibility of both candidates.

The poll still shows six other candidates scoring in the current round: Felipe D’Avila (New) , Soraya Thronicke (Union) and Vera Lucia (PSTU) which register 0.5% each; Pablo Marcal (PROS) , which added up to 0.3%; and Eymael Constituent (DC) and Leonardo Pericles (UP) , with 0.1% each. It is worth remembering that, in the case of Marçal, his candidacy was canceled after a change in command of the party and judgment in the Electoral Court. However, his name was still on the list of candidates when the survey was registered. In addition to these, they were also on the list Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Father Kelmon (PTB) which did not score.

O DATETIME also indicated that 4.8% of miners intend to vote blank or null, or say they will not choose anyone. Those who did not know or did not respond are 6%.

The reduction in bank and null and undecided indexes and the improvement of both Bolsonaro and the other candidates caused Lula to lose most of the votes in Minas Gerais. Considering only the state data, the PT would no longer win the elections in the first round. Today, the former president would have 46.5% of the valid votes in Minas, against 39.3% for Bolsonaro. In order to win the election without the need for a second round, it is necessary to add 50% of the valid votes (excluding blanks and nulls) to the national vote, plus one vote.

spontaneous

The reduction of Lula’s advantage over Bolsonaro in Minas Gerais is also observed in the spontaneous poll, when the voter is urged to talk about who will vote without the support of a list of candidates. In this type of survey, Lula appears with 37.9%, while Bolsonaro has 33.3%. In the interval of just over 20 days, the PT fluctuated 1.5 percentage points down, while the Chief Executive advanced 2.7 percentage points. Ciro Gomes also fluctuated up, from 1.8% to 3.9%. The other candidates, added together, reached 2.3%. In the stimulated poll, 6.1% declared a blank or null vote and 16.5% did not know or did not respond.

second round

In an eventual meeting between Lula and Bolsonaro in the second round, a situation more likely by today’s numbers, the distance also fell. More sharply than in the first round. In a period of just over 20 days, Lula dropped from 50.1% to 47.7%, while Bolsonaro went from 37.9% to 41.4%. As a result, the gap went from 12.2 percentage points to 6.3 percentage points, a decrease of 5.9 points between the two surveys. In this scenario, 7.3% today say they would vote blank or null and 3.7% who did not know or did not respond.





Considering only valid votes in the second round, Lula would have 53.5% today, while Bolsonaro appears with 46.5%.

registration data

The search DATETIME was hired by Semper Editora. Data were collected through 1,500 household interviews, carried out between the 5th and 9th of September. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 2.53 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The research was registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the protocol BR-04443/2022 and at the Regional Electoral Court of Minas Gerais (TRE-MG) under the protocol MG-02856/2022.