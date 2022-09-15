David Bowie: Moonage Daydream Movie brings never-before-seen scenes – 09/14/2022 – Illustrated

It was January 2017, around the day David Bowie’s death turned one year old. American director Brett Morgen had a heart attack and for three minutes, he says, his heart didn’t beat, sending him straight into a coma that would drag on for five days.

“My life was out of control, I was a workaholic”, remembers the filmmaker, sitting by the beach, during the last Cannes Film Festival, in May. “I was going to die at 47, and all I was going to leave my kids as a lesson was this bullshit idea that they had to work hard.”

Then, still on a hospital gurney, he remembered Bowie, whom he had met ten years earlier for a film project that never went ahead. “I knew he was this amazing artist, but I had no idea what a wise person he was and how much I needed his messages.”

It is not surprising, therefore, that in “Moonage Daydream”, a documentary on which Morgen looked after his coma, the British musician takes on the airs of an existential coach, talking about life and death in the midst of a lysergic edition that compiles interviews and live performances.

“Yesterday, even watching the movie with 2,000 other people, I felt that every sentence in there was directed at me, about my doubts and traumas”, says the American, taking the gray bangs out of the front of his sunglasses and loosening the knot. of the purple tie. The night before, he had crumpled up his tuxedo as he somersaulted on the red carpet to Bowie’s 1983 hit “Let’s Dance” minutes before the session.

To make the film, which opens in Brazil this week after a special screening in Cannes, France, Morgen had exclusive access to recordings that belong to the artist’s estate. “Theatres have the best sound in the world, so I wanted to create a movie that reproduced the arena experience, and wasn’t just a biographical thing. Like, everybody knows the Beatles were born in Liverpool. Never mind that kind of thing. , you know?”

Indeed, “Moonage Daydream” may not be the best of introductions to the uninitiated in the pantheon of personalities that David Bowie has built. Or even to the historical line that follows his trajectory in music since he emerged, in the 1960s, a name in the torrent that was British rock, until he emerged, at the turn of the decade, mixing folk, psychedelia, avant-garde, in addition to a penchant for Kubrickian science fiction.

Those who know the musician’s various masks will recognize, for example, his lost astronaut Major Tom, from “Space Oddity”, the alien scalphobetic Ziggy Stardust and also the elegant Thin White Duke, who lived on milk, pepper and industrial doses. of cocaine. The Berliner phase of “Heroes” is marked by a purification in sound and minimalism so that, in the 1980s, the British artist hit the dance floor in his most pop phase.

Although it does not count on the so-called “talking heads” —the testimonies of third parties that follow one another—, it is possible to glimpse biographical details delivered in brushstrokes. We learned about the London boy who was bored with the middle-class life in the Brixton neighborhood and who had in his stepbrother, a former aviator hospitalized with schizophrenia, his great introducer to the world of the arts.

But everything we know comes from Bowie’s mouth. He is the one who tells his story in interviews sprinkled throughout the film’s editing, lets out some catchphrases, lies and denies himself — veracity doesn’t matter, it’s a documentary about performance, defends the director.

“The movie isn’t about Bowie, it’s about performance, because he was acting all the time, that is, if you believe what Bertolt Brecht says about performance,” says Morgen. The German director himself appears at a certain point in the film, stacked with other references such as Nietzsche, Issey Miyake, Fats Domino, Kaneto Shindo, Vermeer, William Burroughs, Adorno, Jack Kerouac, Fritz Lang, Lennie Dale, Man Ray, Ingmar Bergman… “It couldn’t be otherwise. It was Bowie who introduced me to the culture.”

At this point, what is clear is that the director raises the musician, somewhat deservedly, to the altar of the unavoidable names of culture — an antenna of time itself, as the artist manages to define himself, without any modesty, in one of the interviews shown in film, blurring the boundaries between pop and erudite.

The Bowie that emerges from the film is “the anti-Kurt,” says Morgen, comparing “Moonage Daydream” to his previous music documentary, “Montage of Heck,” about another rocker, the frontman of Nirvana, assembled from home-made recordings. by the guitarist months before he shot himself in the head.

“Kurt Cobain sang about the pains of loneliness, and Bowie also in a way, but in a more empathetic way. That was a movie about death. This is about life, which is the realization that we’re dying every second. .”