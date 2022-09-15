Death of Queen Elizabeth II: King Charles III fires 100 staff in first week of reign and is criticized

Known for having some eccentric quirks, King Charles III has been catching the world’s attention in its first week of reign. After go viral for being annoyed by an inkwellthe son of Queen Elizabeth II took a radical step against the officials themselves.

According to The Guardian newspaper, Charles III fired all 100 employees who worked at Clarence House, his former official residence. That’s because, now king, Charles will live at Bukingham Palace.

+ King Charles III gave order to his sons, William and Harry, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Action by King Charles III is condemned by Union

Also according to the publication, officials learned of the dismissal through a letter and were infuriated by the king’s decision. “Everyone is furious, including the private secretaries and the command staff. All personnel have been working very hard since Thursday night. [dia da morte da Rainha Elizabeth II] to come across it. People are very upset,” the source said.

+ King Charles III: what does astrology reveal about the future?

The Union of Public and Commercial Services issued a note criticizing the fact that Charles took this decision during the period of mourning in the country for the death of his mother (+ check the protocols until the day of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II).



Among those laid off are: private secretaries, the finance office, the communications team and the domestic servants. Some of these employees had worked with Charles for years.