Débora Nascimento would be living an affair with a British friend of the singer Rita Ora, according to the newspaper

In the social networks of the actress and the Englishman, it is possible to check records of the two among friends during Rock in Rio, which took place last weekend.

The line moves for everyone, and for actress Débora Nascimento it couldn’t be different. Single since the end of a brief romance with model Marlon Teixeira, she would now be giving love a new chance. The actress was seen alongside British singer Vas J. Morgan, a friend of singer Rita Ora, who performed at Rock in Rio last weekend.

According to the newspaper Extra, they would be living a romance. The actress was photographed next to the cat when the two arrived together at the VIP area of ​​RIR, on Sunday, 11th, the last day of the festival. As published in the Rio de Janeiro newspaper, Morgan is a British TV personality, owner of the fashion magazine “Tings” and has acted in television series. A friend of Rita Ora, he accompanied the singer’s performance in the city of Rock.

On Débora’s and English’s social networks, it is possible to check records of the two among friends during the festival and also at an event still in the city of Rio de Janeiro, which would have taken place last weekend. “A very special night!”said the actress in the caption of the publication that marks the City of Rock as its location.

Also according to information from the Extra newspaper, the actress spent a season in the USA, where she met Ora and Morgan and became friends with the singer. Débora was married to also actor Zé Loreto. After suspicions of betrayal, the two ended, in January 2019, the relationship that had lasted six years. Currently, the actor is dating former BBB Rafa Kalimann.