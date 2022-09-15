Deflation: is it time to escape IPCA-indexed bonds or take advantage of still high interest rates?

Two consecutive months of deflation – a decline in prices – measured by the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) may be shaking the confidence of fixed income investors who invest in securities adjusted by the indicator. Among the assets of this type are government bonds (Treasury IPCA+), in addition to bank papers (CDBs and letters of credit) and corporate debt (such as debentures).

As the profitability of these investments is the result of two components (a fixed interest rate, defined from the moment of application, plus the variation of inflation), some papers felt the negative IPCA hit of -068% in July – the biggest deflation of the history – and -0.36% in August.

Although the effect was limited on average, the fear of recording losses in fixed income investments – something that many investors believe will never happen – grew. In the view of Camilla Dolle, head of fixed income at XP, this is not justified.

“At times when the prices of fixed income securities are devalued, it is common to observe an aversion movement towards these assets on the part of investors. We see this behavior, many times, as mistaken, given that the reason behind the drop in prices may be fleeting”, say Camilla and Tatiana Nogueira, economist at XP, in a report published this Thursday (15).

According to them, this is the scenario observed recently. “With the deflation of the last few months and its impact on IPCA-linked securities, investors have sought to get rid of their inflation-indexed investments or prefer only fixed-rate when making investments,” says the document.

However, the current deflation has a short-term nature and “it seems that it should dissipate within the next month”. “Therefore, and considering the current levels of real interest rates, IPCA+ bonds continue to be good allocation options, especially for medium and long terms”, they assess.

This morning, the yield on public bonds pegged to the IPCA ranged from 5.78% to 5.96% per year, depending on the maturity term and the interest payment characteristic of the papers (some offer half-yearly coupons, others do not). Throughout this year, rates reached over 6% per year. But even smaller today, they are still usually considered attractive by analysts, given that they continue to hover around this level.

According to the XP report, the deflation seen in the last two months – and which will probably be repeated in September – is essentially the result of the effect of tax cuts on energy, fuel and telecommunications. In June, the government approved a bill that reduced the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on these items on a permanent basis, in addition to zeroing PIS/Cofins taxation on fuel by the end of the year. In addition, Petrobras started cutting fuel prices in July.

Were it not for these one-off events, XP’s reading is that accumulated inflation in July, August and September would be +1.74%, instead of the IPCA of -1.18% estimated for the period in view of tax cuts and prices.

“It is true that inflation has been losing strength, but still very gradually”, says the broker’s report. “We project further declines in external prices, especially in food and metals, with the entry of crops and a slowdown in the Chinese economy, respectively. However, weather conditions, high costs, low inventories and geopolitical issues will not allow room for drops large enough to push consumer inflation into the negative after September, in our view, at least until mid-2023.”

Therefore, despite the expectation for the September IPCA to be deflation once again, the XP specialists affirm that the current levels of real interest are high enough for index-linked bonds (IPCA+) to result in a remuneration equivalent to that of fixed-rate securities – which aroused “clear preference” in the market given the negative price indices. In their view, the IPCA generates opportunities going forward.

“By basing your investment decisions only on the recent scenario, good rate opportunities can be missed by investors. When investing, the ideal is to aim for the long term and avoid carrying out movements in the portfolios at all times – which can mean unnecessary losses”, they say.

