Demi Lovato retires from the stage to take care of her health – 09/14/2022 – Illustrated

Ten days after performing one of the most celebrated shows of the last edition of Rock in Rio, singer Demi Lovato announced that she intends to retire from the stage as soon as her new tour, “Holy Fvck”, with a repertoire based on her latest eponymous album ends.

In a series of posts on Instagram stories, the artist posted photos in the window of a hotel room in Santiago, Chile, during the Latin American leg of the tour, with phrases such as “I’m sick as fuck, I can’t leave out of bed. I can’t do this anymore, this next tour will be my last. I love and thank you all,” he wrote before deleting the photos.

According to the website Deadline, the artist even posted another series of stories in which she said: “I’m going to get through this for you guys. I’ll need help singing, so sing it out loud for me”. And in a backstage photo, the singer even wrote “I practically have no voice, so I’m going to point the mic at the audience a lot tonight.”

The “Holy Fvck” tour began exactly one month ago in the city of Des Moines, capital of the state of Iowa, in the United States, and had a successful passage as one of the best shows of Rock in Rio.

Her last album was also well received by critics, and showed a more mature singer both in her voice and in the heavier sound, far from the ethereal pop of her previous works, and in the themes she decided to address, such as criticism of religion and an ode to female pleasure.

A former child star, Lovato began her career in the cast of the series “Barney and Friends” before becoming one of Disney’s leading actresses. The artist has already recalled traumatic moments from this period, such as when she was raped by a studio employee.

“Time can indeed heal wounds, but not all. Over time, dealing with it [estupro] it got easier. But there’s still a deep sadness that someone took my virginity from me when I was so young.”

The artist still treats eating disorders that led to her being hospitalized at the beginning of the last decade, and is dealing with a diagnosis of bipolar disorder.