DF stations raise gas prices again this Wednesday

posted on 09/14/2022 12:50 / updated on 09/14/2022 12:52



(credit: Credit: Carlos Vieira/CB/DA Press.)

Consumers complain, this Wednesday (14/9), that gas stations in the Federal District are returning to increase the price of fuel without justification. According to reports, prices started to rise earlier this week.

Retired Maria de Fatima, 57, said that on Monday (12) she found gas stations selling between R$4.60 and R$4.79. “I pass every day in front of a gas station in front of my house and in front of another one at my granddaughter’s school”, she explains. “All of a sudden, gasoline went up to R$5.15 and R$5.20. This is absurd.”





Last month, the Mail published, exclusively, that the owners of gas stations in the Federal District decided to give up their profits in an attempt to re-elect President and candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Most were selling gasoline at cost.

According to the president of Sindicobustíveis-DF, Paulo Tavares, resellers who had lowered their prices to support Bolsonaro are no longer able to sustain the cost price. “Prices are increasing due to margin recovery. A number of dealers had lowered their prices close to cost and are not able to stay that way for long,” he said.