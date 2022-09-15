Dinamo Zagreb fans visit Milan with Nazi salute and 14 arrests | Champions League

Dinamo Zagreb’s visit to Milan to face Milan in the Champions League attracted thousands of Croatian fans, who caused confusion and gave the Italian police work. According to “Gazzetta dello Sport”, 14 ultras were arrested this Wednesday near the San Siro for carrying knives and pieces of wood, hours before the ball rolled for the clash in the Champions League.
On the field, Milan won 3-1, with goals from Giroud (penalty), Saelemaekers and Pobega, while the Croatians scored with Orsic. It was the first victory for the red-black team at home in the Champions League in the last nine years.
Dinamo Zagreb fans cause confusion in Milan
Before the match, videos went viral on social media in which groups of Dynamo fans appear walking through the streets of Milan with their arms outstretched, in a salute associated with Nazism. Close to the stadium, there were also clashes between Milan and Dynamo fans. Two Croatian fans were allegedly attacked, and one of them was stabbed in the buttocks, according to “Gazzetta”.
These are not the first scenes of extremist demonstrations amid Champions League games this round. Last Tuesday, fans of Eintracht Frankfurt were seen making Nazi gestures during the clash against Olympique de Marseille.
According to Italian media, around 2,500 Dynamo fans traveled from Croatia to Italy for Wednesday’s match, even more excited after a debut victory against Chelsea last week. The Milan police prepared a special scheme, including a dedicated helicopter to accompany the movement of fans around the city.
There were reports of fans breaking into a city supermarket, forcing the establishment to be evacuated. After that, a group of 300 fans were escorted by police forces to the San Siro stadium.
Ultras from Dinamo Zagreb making a Nazi gesture on a walk through the streets of Milan – Photo: Reproduction/Twitter