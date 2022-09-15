Director falls from boat and adds to list of Russians mysteriously killed

The director of a major Russian corporation was found dead this Monday (12) after falling from a moving boat in the sea in the Primorie region, in the country’s far east, adding another name to the list of dead energy oligarchs. under mysterious circumstances.

Ivan Petchorin, 39, was missing for two days after the alleged accident occurred in the Sea of ​​Japan, near the border between Russia and North Korea, according to the Russian portal VL. Petchorin had been handpicked by President Vladimir Putin to head KDRV, one of the country’s top mining companies.

He is now the second company executive to die in a year, and has joined the growing list of Russian oligarchs killed since the start of the Ukrainian War. Earlier this month, Ravil Maganov, chairman of the board of directors of Lukoil, a Russian oil giant that spoke out against the invasion, died after falling from a sixth-floor window at a Moscow hospital.

A day after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, a Gazprom executive, Alexander Tiulakov, was found dead in his garage near St. Petersburg. In April, Serguei Protosenia, a former manager of Novatek, was found dead with his wife and daughter in a village in Spain. In the same month, the body of former Gazprombank vice president Vladislav Avaev was found in his Moscow apartment.

(Folhapress)