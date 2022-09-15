Discover the cheapest electric car in Brazil with a price of R$ 100 thousand

Discover the cheapest electric car in Brazil (Photo: Disclosure)

The electric car segment continues to grow in the country. However, true popularization will be established when the technology becomes more affordable. If it depends on the Brazilian startup Mileto, the wait will not be long. The company aims to sell the cheapest electric car in Brazil; Look.

Cheapest electric car in Brazil? Discover Mileto’s models

Also in July, Brazil reached the historic milestone of 100 thousand electrified vehicles registered, according to data from the Brazilian Electric Vehicle Association, ABVE.

“These 100,000 are a great highlight and show that Brazil is on the right path, but there is still a lot left for electrification to advance,” said Adalberto Maluf, president of ABVE. SEE TOO

However, for the sector to reach a larger share of the population, the technology must be more affordable in terms of acquisition. For comparison, today, the cheapest electric car in Brazil is the Renault Kwid E-Techwhich is sold for a suggested price of R$ 146,990.

Faced with this scenario, electric technology for vehicles becomes inaccessible to a large part of the population, even though there is a real interest in the acquisition, since the advantages of a car with an electric propulsion are increasingly clarified.

However, depending on the Brazilian startup Mileto, the country will soon have a more accessible electric portfolio.

“Our innovative technology will help individuals, businesses and governments achieve sustainable urban mobility. Our vehicles will offer a different way of getting around, helping people move around cleanly and economically.” Inform the startup.

The brand has a variety of products such as electric cars and motorcycles, solar powered vehicles and even models developed through a 3D printer.

Mileto’s electric car

At the moment, the models are in the development phase, however, the units can already be reserved through the official website of the brand. In October, the brand will present two 100% electric models, the Mileto Duo and Mileto Primis.

Both vehicles are intended for urban circulation, and prices will start at R$100,000, which will make the vehicles the cheapest electric cars in Brazil.

The brand’s website gives some basic information about the electrical system. In this case, it can be charged from a conventional domestic socket, will have a top speed of 80 km/h, a range of 200 km and a gross weight of 650 kg.

In addition to the two vehicles, the Brazilian startup also has a product aimed at work. This is the Fortis electric pickup. In this case, the initial value is R$ 98 thousand. The vehicle has a payload capacity of 800 kg and a range of 150 km.

Production line replaced by printing

One of the brand’s differentials is that parts of electric vehicles are made through 3D printing.

“Our 3D printing production line eliminates the need for limited, resource-intensive tooling, resulting in a flexible, efficient and fast manufacturing process.” Highlights the company.

Mileto also points out that “the technology allows for fewer components, faster technical updates and significantly reduced production cycles. It also drastically reduces production costs, which means the savings can be passed on to our customers.”

Click here and press the button “ Follow” for you to be the first to receive the latest information on this subject on your mobile!

What did you think? follow @sitegaragem360 on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here