Dollar has a slight fall and closes at R$ 5.178; Stock market closes almost stable

The commercial dollar fell slightly today by 0.18% and closed at R$5.178. The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), which brings together the most traded companies, closed practically stable, with a drop of 0.22%, at 110,546.67 points.

The move in the US currency comes after investors found a breather in US producer inflation data, in line with market expectations – although an unexpected rise in consumer prices in August was still cause for caution.

The producer price index for final US demand fell 0.1% last month after falling 0.4% in July, according to the US Labor Department. In the 12 months through August, the index rose 8.7%, slowing from a 9.8% rise in July.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar (learn more by clicking here). For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Ibovespa

The Ibovespa index fluctuated this Wednesday (14) close to stability and fell 0.22%, closing at 110,546.67 points.

The move comes amid a still fragile picture abroad, while retailers were among the biggest drops after sales in the sector in Brazil recorded the biggest decline for July in four years.

*With information from the Reuters news agency