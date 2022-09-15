Doomsday Glacier hangs by a thread and threatens to raise sea levels!

Ana Flavia Martins 9 hours ago 6 min

What are the Glaciers’ responses to climate change scenarios?

The call “Doomsday Glacier”, “End of the World Glacier” or “apocalypse glacier” is located in West Antarctica and is considered one of the biggest glaciers in the world, about 120 km wide and 600 km long. Your original name is Thwaites Glacierand their nicknames refer to the high risk of collapse and threat to global sea level.

According to NASA, the Glacier refers to a fraction of the West Antarctic ice sheet, which contains enough ice to raise sea levels by up to 4.8 meters. And, as the climate crisis advancesthis region has been monitored due to its fast melting and widespread coastal destruction capability.

Antarctica is more sensitive to global warming than researchers thought!

The Thwaites Glacier represents a Huge challenge for scientists trying to make global predictions of sea level rise. This huge current of ice is already in fast retreat phase (a “collapse” when viewed on a geological time scale), leading to concern about Whenor with what speedyou can release your ice in the ocean. According to scientists, with their complete thawO sea ​​level would tend to rise between 0.91 to 3.05 metersrepresenting a threat to approximately 40% of the human population living in regions close to the sea.

The images collected by the Rán vehicle showed geological features new to science. Source: Alastair Graham of the University of South Florida.

This Glacier has been worrying scientists for decades. In 1973 the researchers questioned whether she was at high risk of collapse. Almost a decade later, it was discovered that because the Glacier is grounded at the bottom of the sea, warm ocean currents can melt it from below, destabilizing it. From this, scientists began calling the region around Thwaites “the weak point of the West Antarctic ice sheet”.

Thwaites is holding itself ‘on its fingertips’ and we should be prepared for big changes on small time scales in the future – said marine geophysicist Robert Larter, a member of the British Antarctic Survey group.

In 2001, satellite data showed that the ground line was receding by approximately 1 km/year. In 2020 evidence was found that the hot water was melting the Glacier from below. Already in 2021a study showed that the ice shelf – which helps to stabilize the glacier – could break within five years.

An article published in September in Nature Geoscience by experts from the United States, United Kingdom and Sweden analyzed the sea ​​floor near the Glacier and its geological formationswith the aim of map, for the first time and in high resolution, its historical retreat.

The expedition took place in 2019 and had the collaboration of a state-of-the-art robotic vehicle loaded with image sensorscalled ran, which can withstand extreme conditions of pressure and temperature. This equipment was approx. twenty hours collecting ocean floor images and data which is in front of the Thwaites Glacier. The robot mapped an area equivalent to the city of Houston (USA) to 700 meters deep.

The team documented more than 160 parallel ridges that were created, such as a “geological footprint”, as the glacier’s edge receded, rising and falling with the tides, helping understanding of what might happen in the future.

What are the main results of this study?

The results showed that sometime in the last 200 yearsduring a period of less than six monthsin front of Glacier lost contact with a ridge on the sea floor and retreated – or collapsed – to a rate of more than 2.1 km/year. That’s double the rate scientists have observed over the past decade.

These results show that the Antarctica’s massive structure is capable of melting at a faster rate than anticipated in a reduced amount of time, reinforcing concerns about rising sea levels and risk to coastal cities. According to the scientists, this research represents a major shift in perspective.

Extreme weather events continue and will get worse! What’s to come?

In the past, It was thought that the responses of the ice sheets to climate change took longer to happen. Today, recent geological information shows that these responses happen faster than expected.