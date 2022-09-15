Dorival praises Gabi’s stance and praises another final for Flamengo

A week after stamping the spot in the Libertadores decision, Flamengo won again São Paulo and secured itself in the final of the Copa do Brasil. At the press conference after qualifying, coach Dorival Júnior praised the feat of reaching two finals for the club with just three months of work. The coach highlighted the importance of the collective and defensive dedication of the squad for the turnaround in the season. According to him, Gabigol’s stance on the field sums up the team’s spirit.

“The most important thing is to be in two finals, a fact that few would believe in the first week of June (when he took over the team). The work, the dedication of all, made evolution generate maturity, maturity generated confidence and our team started playing it safe.”

“We imagined an improvement in the team as a whole, but we didn’t expect everything to happen so quickly. The situation was difficult, there was instability in every way, and there was also a desire to overcome that phase”, stated Dorival.

Asked what was the key moment in the recovery of Flamengo’s confidence, Dorival Júnior chose the knockout against Atlético-MG in the Copa do Brasil itself. After losing 2-1 in Belo Horizonte, Fla went 2-0 in Rio de Janeiro, on a day marked by the red-black “hell” at Maracanã, and advanced to the quarterfinals, where they eliminated Athletico-PR before overthrowing Sao Paulo in the semifinals.

“Confidence began to return and we were feeling an evolution, the team acquired confidence, we sought stability and from there we played with great security and balance. Today São Paulo demanded a lot and the team behaved very positively, there are moments that have to know how to suffer and work the ball to be as effective as today.”

In addition to extolling the collective evolution of the team, Dorival individually highlighted a player for the growth of Flamengo: Gabigol. For the coach, even having to escape a little from his characteristics to work alongside Pedro, Gabi has been playing at a high level and showing dedication and commitment to the team.

“What sums it all up was the attitude of the team from the beginning and the posture of a player like Gabriel, for the participation he had, for the delivery, perhaps needing to escape a little from his characteristics, but very participative, active, surrender and participates in every way on the field.”

“Today, with 80 minutes into the game, he made a run of almost 80 meters from one area to another to recover a ball. This is remarkable for any player or group, I hope we don’t lose this essence that the team has been having. we combine all this: security to attack, good mobility of movement inside, and the main thing that was the participation of all the players in the defensive aspect”, praised Dorival.

Key moment of the season

“There was a remarkable game for me, which was the Copa do Brasil game in Belo Horizonte, the team lost the match, it was the last one we lost by two goals, from there, there are 24 games and we conceded only 10 goals, that The match marked because it showed a possibility of growth, despite the defeat. We noticed another attitude, which the team wanted otherwise, it was a watershed, we evolved, looking for important victories, like the 7-1 at home against Tolima in Libertadores, but the game that made the difference for me was the game in Belo Horizonte.”

Planning and stopping for Data Fifa

“We cannot go beyond the point, this is important. We will have a week free of activities with players, but we will not have six athletes with our group, all called up to the national teams. the process, but be very careful with the volume of work, we are in the middle to the end of the season, we have difficult decisions ahead. of what is scheduled, the best team on the field always. We have to rethink round by round now, intensify the work in these 10 days, but we cannot exceed in any way the volume.

Titles in Fla x Flu?

“We’re going to think about it starting tomorrow, it may happen that we put the first team on, we can take an important step in the championship, as long as we get a great result. It’s a defining moment for the Brazilian, which doesn’t depend solely and exclusively of Flamengo, unlike other competitions. We had been scoring important points with a team that for many would not be a starter, but was the team responsible for our growth in the competition. We cannot be held hostage only by results, Flamengo is the only team that is in the three competitions with the possibility of a title.

All our decisions were supported and discussed with the board, so that I did not take an unnecessary attitude and that would go against the club’s ideas. Everything was done with conscience and balance, in the last two games there were no results, but there are no easy games in the Brasileirão. This same team had been achieving great results, the two draws pushed us away a little, we recognize that the rival’s advantage is good, but we are alive in the competition and we will seek the results as much as possible.”

About the moment in Flamengo

“To be honest, I didn’t imagine a moment like this, I always trusted the group a lot, it’s a team that gives me pleasure to see play, the players have a style of football that I always liked, I already knew the vast majority and that helped me a lot There is a working group behind it, the arrival of Dorival helped to change the group’s behavior, but everyone did an excellent job of recovery in every way. I am happy to be living a moment like this with Flamengo, I did not imagine that this year, I was stopped for a long time out of necessity, and it’s a pleasure to see what I’m seeing in this team.