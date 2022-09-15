Dorival surprises, says what he did not expect to happen when he arrived at Flamengo and points out the main change: ‘Water divider’

Flamengo waits for Corinthians or Fluminense to know who decides the Copa do Brasil

O Flamengo beat São Paulo 1-0this Wednesday (14), and secured himself in the final of Brazil’s Cup. Something unlikely before the arrival of Dorival Jr., who also put the team in the decision of the CONMEBOL Libertadoresdue to the crisis experienced under the command of Paulo Sousa.

And the growth of the red-black team in recent months caught the attention of the coach himself. Sincere, Dorival Jr. admitted that he did not expect such a rapid improvement and says when ‘the key turned’ for the Cariocas.

”We envisioned an improvement in the team as a whole. We didn’t imagine that everything would happen so quickly. The situation was very difficult and complicated. There was instability in every way. Participating in a locker room, you realized that there was a desire on the other side to make it all come to an end and the phase would pass. There was a game for me that was remarkable, it was the game of the Copa do Brasil in Belo Horizonte“, said Dorival, to complete.

“The team lost the match. It was the last game that we conceded two goals. From then on, I think in 24 games we conceded only 10 goals. That game scored a lot because it showed a possibility for growth within the team. everything goes off. But internally we realized that the team already had a different attitude and already wanted to. That game was a watershed“.

“From there we evolved round by round, step by step, we had important victories, a fundamental turning point was the return game, the 7 to 1 that impressed a lot due to the quality and capacity of the team. But the game that made the difference was Belo Horizonte. From there we regained confidence”, concluded Dorival.

The game in question was Flamengo’s ‘scramble’ to the final of the Copa do Brasil. The victory at Maracanã by 2 to 0, in the return, put the team in the quarterfinals of the competition. After that, the Flamengo hit the Atletico-PR and, finally, the Sao Paulo.

Flamengo now waits for Corinthians or Fluminense, which duel this Thursday (15), at Neo Química Arena. In the first leg, a 2-2 tie at Maracanã. Whoever wins gets a spot in the final.