Drug to treat breast cancer is incorporated into SUS

The technology received a favorable recommendation after being evaluated by Conitec

Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

Ministry of Health reported that medicine to treat breast cancer was incorporated into SUS



The drug Trastuzumab Entansine, to treat breast cancerwas incorporated into the Unified Health System (SUS). The Ordinance was published on Monday, 12, in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU). The medication is indicated when the treatment is done using only one procedure, for the treatment of patients classified in the HER2-positive level of the disease. In note, the Ministry of Health says that “the technology received a favorable recommendation for incorporation into the SUS after undergoing an evaluation by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), responsible for advising the portfolio on attributions related to the incorporation, exclusion or alteration of health technologies by the SUS”. 2018 data from World Health Organization (WHO) point out that 620,000 women died of breast cancer worldwide during the period. even, in Brazil, the number of new diagnoses per year reaches 60 thousand. In 2017, the National Cancer Institute (Inca) reported that 16,724 deaths of women with breast cancer were recorded. The following year, the country ranked fourth in the world with the highest incidence of the disease and fifth in mortality.