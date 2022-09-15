As usual, today’s [email protected] Fall Showcase presented us with several new Xbox Game Pass reveals, including some particularly notable additions such as Valheim and the excellent The Walking Dead: The Final Season!

Here’s a rundown on each of the games that were revealed on the show today:

Amazing Cultivation Simulator For PC – 14th of September

Rise in pursuit of immortality in this strategy simulator and management game based on Chinese mythology. Rebuild your sect and train new disciples along the path of cultivation. Research magic and collect mystical artifacts, face ancient dangers and other sects on your way to spiritual ascent.

Valheim for PC – September 29 ( console in 2023)

A brutal exploration and survival game for 1-10 players, set in a procedurally generated purgatory inspired by Viking culture. Fight, build and conquer your way to a saga worthy of Odin’s patronage!

eville – October 11

In the multiplayer social deduction game Eville, you can live out your evil side and commit stealth murders. As a villager, you need to unmask the conspirators before bringing an ax to your face! No matter what, you’ll need your social skills to stay alive!

Arcane Homestead – TBD 2022

Become a farming witch and brave the gamut that has been mysteriously corrupted with Miasma. She discovers the secret behind her appearance, grows plants to strengthen her spells, and uses nature’s magic to heal the land.

Rainbow Billy: The Curse Of The Leviathan – TBD 2022

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan is a healthy, creature-capturing 2.5D puzzle-adventure platformer with over 30 hours of gameplay!

The Big Con – TBD 2022

Rush your way through 90s America as a runaway teenage con man. He chooses how to make his scratch as he dons disguises, pickpockets and robs people in this crime-filled comic adventure. Experience the totally extreme 90s in all its chess and payphone glory!

The Walking Dead: The Final Season – TBD 2022

Clementine, now a fierce and capable survivor, has reached the final chapter of her journey. After years on the road facing threats dead and alive, an isolated school may finally be your chance for a home. But protecting him will mean sacrifice.

Turnip Boy Robs A Bank – TBD 2023

Turnip Boy is ready to commit more crimes in this comedic action-adventure game with roguelite elements. This time, the career criminal is teaming up with the fearsome Pickled Gang to plan and execute the strangest heist ever! Shake hostages, steal precious valuables, and explore the deep, dark depths and history of the Botanical Bank.

Excited by these Xbox Game Pass additions? Let us know which one you’re playing in the comments below!