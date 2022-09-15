Eliana will present Telethon after rumors of leaving SBT

One of the most recurrent presenters in the Telethon presentation, Eliana is confirmed in the 25th anniversary edition of the program held by SBT in partnership with the Association for Assistance to Disabled Children (AACD), on November 4th and 5th. Godmother of the campaign since 2013, she presented the televised marathon several times, including last year’s edition, alongside influencer Pequena Lô.

This year, the presence of the presenter of Programa Eliana is confirmed, along with Celso Portiolli, from SBT, singer Daniel and actress Maisa. The information, confirmed during the broadcaster’s press conference, comes after rumors that the blonde is moving to Globo.

Both Eliana and Globo have already denied any negotiations in this regard. The presenter even has a contract with Silvio Santos’ broadcaster until 2025.

correction: the metropolises initially published that Eliana would not be in charge of the program. Upon finding the error, she made the necessary corrections. We apologize for the failure.

