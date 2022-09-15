Elizabeth II chose to die in a castle in Scotland and knew she would not return home, reveals expert on the Royal Family – Monet

+



Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II was aware that she would not return from her estate in Balmoral, Scotland, where she died last Thursday (September 8), at the age of 96, according to an expert on the Royal Family.

Queen Elizabeth II in the company of Prince William and two of his great-grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte (Photo: Getty Images)

“The queen knew she would not make it back to Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace alive,” said Katie Nicholl – royal correspondent for US magazine Vanity Fair. She also points out that spending her last days in Scotland was a wish of the monarch.

“I believe she wanted to be at Balmoral and wanted to die there. And the fact that she did it peacefully is really a blessing.”

Balmoral Castle (Photo: Reproduction/Wikipedia)

Nicholl explained the reasons that made Balmoral a unique location for Queen Elizabeth II. “I think Balmoral was the only place where she could really leave her crown and have a different role, be a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.”

Furthermore, this was the favorite place of the Queen’s late husband, Prince Philip, who passed away in April 2021 just weeks away from his 100th birthday.

Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) and Prince Philip (1921-2021) (Photo: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II traditionally traveled to her estate in Scotland every summer and stayed there until October.

The Queen’s Scottish communications secretary, Louise Tait, said the house was a home and a place where the late monarch was “very, very happy”.

This week, Elizabeth II’s body was transported from Scotland to London for a series of memorials at Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey and the British Parliament. The funeral will be held on September 19.

