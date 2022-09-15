Elizabeth II: ‘Informing the Bees’ and Other Curious Traditions After Monarchs’ Deaths | World

The death of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of King Charles III to the throne highlighted the extremely ceremonial nature of the royal family. But some of these traditions and customs may surprise even those who consider themselves knowledgeable about the monarchy.

Below, check out some of the more unusual examples.

Despite the great coverage in the press – and on social media – of the queen’s death, a group of individuals had to be “informed personally” about the sovereign’s demise: her bees.

John Chapple has been the royal beekeeper for 15 years. He maintained a centuries-old tradition of breaking the sad news to beehives on the grounds of Buckingham Palace and Clarence House (Charles’ official residence as Prince of Wales).

In an interview with the British newspaper Daily Mail, Chapple explained that he also asked the bees to be good to the new king.. The ritual is part of a superstition that bees can stop producing honey if they are not informed of a change of owner.

“The person who died is the master or mistress of the hives—someone important in the family. And there’s no one more important than the queen, is there?” said the beekeeper.”

“You knock every hive and say, ‘The lady is dead, but don’t go away. Your master will be good to you.'”

Will the king also have two birthdays?

It remains to be seen whether King Charles III will keep the 'two birthdays' tradition. — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

Among the many decisions King Charles III will make regarding pomp, one is very personal: his birthday celebrations.

THE queen elizabeth II had two birthdays: born on April 21, the late sovereign officially celebrated on the second Saturday of June, with a parade known as Trooping the Colour.

Because? April is generally a cool month in the UK for outdoor events, while summer starts in June.

The tradition, however, is much older. It started with George II in 1748. It was he who decided to associate the anniversary celebrations with the existing ceremonial parade.

Will Charles III keep up the tradition? We don’t know yet, but it’s worth remembering that the new king was born in November – a month little known for the sun and hot weather in the UK.

“My bet is that the new king will keep things as they are, as he was born in an autumn month, and Trooping the Color is a popular spectacle,” royal historian Richard Fitzwilliams tells the BBC.

He recalls, however, that another British tradition is the unpredictability of the weather, using the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in June 1953 as an example.

“The weather was horrible in the day,” he says. “Queens and kings can’t control the weather.”

Human strength instead of horses

Royal Navy sailors intervened to save Queen Victoria's funeral. — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

Since 1901, royal funerals in the UK have been marked by the image of sailors in the Royal Navy using ropes to pull the sovereign’s coffin, conveniently placed on a carriage of arms.

This choice to use human strength over horse power may seem confusing, but it’s a tradition that began in 1901 during Queen Victoria’s funeral. At that time, it was still common for horses to pull the carriage with the sovereign’s coffin.

But the procession had a terrifying moment when the animals went haywire.

“The horses didn’t react very well to an extremely cold day, and it turned out that Queen Victoria’s coffin almost fell over,” royal historian Kelly Swab tells the BBC.

By order of King Edward VII, heir to Victoria and new monarch, the sailors who participated in the funeral procession entered the scene.

“There were dignitaries from all over the world, and the whole thing could have been a huge embarrassment.”

“Instead, a real tradition was born out of pure chaos,” adds Swab.

During the funeral of King George VI in 1952 — the last time a sovereign ceremony of this type took place — 138 men were in charge of the function.

The tradition of breaking the baton

Andrew Parker, former head of MI5, will break his staff over the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II. — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

Among all the pomp and circumstance expected in royal ceremonies, there is one that few people must have heard of.

Tradition provides for an assignment for the Lord Chamberlain, a title bestowed on the highest official in the Royal House and whose ceremonial duties include accompanying the sovereign on the annual parliamentary visit.

He must breaking his ceremonial white staff over the tomb of the deceased monarch to mark the end of his service to him.

The current Lord Chamberlain is Andrew Parker, former head of MI5, one of the British intelligence agencies. He took office in April 2021.

The ceremonial gesture dates back centuries.

It was last performed over 70 years ago when the Earl of Clarendon broke his staff over the tomb of George VI, father of the late Queen.

And, according to Richard Fitzwilliams, customs like this give the UK monarchy a charm of its own.

“It is because of traditions like this that the British royal family is truly unique.”

