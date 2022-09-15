Engine failure forces passengers to leave Air India plane; video – Prism

On Wednesday (14), at Muscat airport, about 150 people were forced out of an Air India Express plane after they noticed fire and smoke in one of the engines. According to officials, aviation regulator DGCA is investigating the incident.

The episode happened when the Boeing 737-800 aircraft bound for Kochi was taxiing at the airport. Some people suffered minor bruises on the way out, reports the Financial Express.

There were a total of 141 passengers, four babies and six crew on board the aircraft, officials said.

Videos and images on social media showed smoke rising from the plane, which was parked at Muscat airport.

In a statement, an Air India Express spokesperson said there were 141 passengers aboard the aircraft, which was due to depart Muscat at 11:20 am (local time).

“While on the runway, another aircraft reported seeing smoke from one of the engines. However, there was no indication of a fire warning in the cockpit. As a matter of excessive precaution and following the prescribed SOPs, the crew stopped on the runway and activated the onboard engine fire extinguishers,” the statement said.

Air India Express also said the matter is being investigated by regulatory authorities as well as the airline’s flight safety department.

A senior official at the Directorate-General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the regulator is looking into the incident and appropriate action will be taken upon completion of the investigation.

Air India Express organized a relief flight to bring passengers back from Muscat.

According to preliminary information, the VT-AXZ aircraft was scheduled to operate flight IX442 from Muscat to Kochi. During taxiing, one of the engines showed fire and smoke, and later, all passengers and crew were forced to exit onto the runway. Slides were deployed to evacuate people, the DGCA official said.

According to other information, an observer warned that during taxiing, one of the plane’s engines was on fire, the official added.

Air India Express said full support was provided by Muscat airport authorities and passengers were taken to the terminal. There are no serious injuries reported, other than minor bruising to some passengers during departure.

According to an official at Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), the engine of the Air India Express Boeing plane caught fire at Muscat airport before taking off for Kochi at 12:50 (IST).

The official noted that, due to the incident, Air India Express flight IX475 from Kochi to Doha was delayed.

According to the latest update provided by the CIAL official, rescheduled flight IX442 from Muscat will arrive in Kochi at 2:30 am (IST) on 15 September, and then depart for Doha as flight IX475 at 3:15 am (IST).



Watch the video:



