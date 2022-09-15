Entrepreneur of Luva de Pedreiro explains the reason for the break and guarantees: ‘He’ll be back’







Mason’s Glove with entrepreneurs; team is headed by Falcão (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram) Photo: Launch!

the influencer Luva de Pedreiro decided to stop using social media and deleted all videos and photos from Instagram. O THROW! got in touch with one of the businessmen who take care of the young man’s career, who explained the situation.

According to the staff, Glove decided to take a break because of a virus and the excess of commitments. Recently, Luva made a trip of almost a month through Europe and even enjoyed Rock In Rio in the last few days. He is still doing publicity actions for the Cup and fulfilling the commitments schedule of recent sponsors.

“He is tired, because he had a lot of commitment and asked for a few days from social networks. A few more days (rest) and he comes back”, said the staff.

O L! questioned the reason for the decision to delete all publications, as the young influencer intends to return to work. The staff stated that this was “his will at the time”.









Glove of Pedreiro deletes videos and announces retirement:

Falcão also took a stand, this time publicly, on social media. The futsal legend supported the decision to Iran Ferreira.

“Friend, rest. Live your life as you decide! We are always here to support you! Don’t forget that you make a lot of people happy”, wrote Falcão, in the video published by Luva on Instagram.

In the video posted, Luva insisted on emphasizing that he continued to see the team of entrepreneurs as “family”.

“The team I’m on are the best in the world, all good people, they’re part of my family, but it was my decision to stop,” he said.

This is the second time Luva has posted an outburst on the web since he became famous by popping on Tik Tok. The first time was a crisis that ended in “divorce” with ex-manager Allan Jesus.