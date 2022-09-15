Ethereum merger is successfully completed and a new era of cryptocurrency begins; see how it was “The Merge”

Exactly at 3:42 am (Brasília time) on September 15, 2022, the Ethereum Merge (Merge) was successfully completed, an update that resulted in the network consensus shift from the proof-of-work (PoW) model to proof -of-stake (PoS).

At this time, the Terminal Total Difficulty (TTD) variable, which represents the sum of the mining difficulty of all blocks in the proof-of-work network, reached the number set to initiate the Merger and Ethereum officially changed its consensus mechanism .

When this happened, the Ethereum execution layer (the network we used until then) teamed up with the Beacon Chain consensus layer to start adding new blocks through the proof-of-stake model. From that moment on, Ethereum started to disregard any block proposed by miners on the proof-of-work network.

The crypto community was more than awake to closely follow every step of the update. In the official broadcast followed by more than 40 thousand people, the celebration was widespread when an image of a panda appeared on the screen, with the caption “POS Activated”:

Live stream of the moment the Fusion was activated (Image: Playback/YouTube)

After the celebrations, the developers were tense again as the 12 minutes after the Fusion would be crucial in determining whether the consensus transition would have worked or not.

That’s how long it took for the first post-merger block to complete — and it did successfully. the developers were surprised with how stable the network was after the Merger. Of the first 100 blocks in the post-merger network, only one block was lost.

“Merge was very successful. Participation is very high, with over 95% validators at all times. So it can already be said that Merge was successful on the Ethereum mainnet.” Bitcoin Portal MB Research analyst Rony Szuster, who was following the Fusion live around 4am.

Vitalik Buterin, co-founder and main behind Ethereum, went at 3:59 am on the official Twitter account to confirm to the community the success of the update:

“And we finished! Happy merging to everyone. This is a big moment for the Ethereum ecosystem. Everyone who helped make the merger happen should be very proud today.” he wrote.

And we finalized! Happy merge all. This is a big moment for the Ethereum ecosystem. Everyone who helped make the merge happen should feel very proud today. — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 15, 2022

With Buterin’s final message, the crypto community can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

The current state of the network

At 7 am on Thursday (15), the updated Ethereum network is working normally, with no problems identified so far.

According to data from beaconcha.in, there are currently 427,191 active validators on the network which accumulates 13,669,996 ETH locked in staking.

The participation rate of the consensus layer, Beacon Chain, is also high, with 99.6% of validators operating at the moment.

The participation rate, that is, the number of active validators on the network with their updated software being able to validate blocks, is something important to monitor. That’s because the rate cannot be low. Ideally, after the Merger, the share will always be above 66% — or ⅔ of operational validators.

Ethereum Validators Participation Fee (Source: BeaconScan)

At this first moment, the update had little impact on the ETH price fluctuation. The cryptocurrency is trading around $1,590, down 0.4% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

A new era of Ethereum

As of today, the way in which Ethereum network participants trust each other in the task of validating transactions and adding new blocks to the blockchain is based solely on the proof-of-stake system.

This change brings important benefits, such as a reduction of more than 99% of Ethereum’s energy usage, as there will be no more mining of the cryptocurrency, an activity highly dependent on computational power.

On the investors’ side, the Merger is positive because it will result in a significant drop in the issuance of new ethers on the market. Without miners, only validators will be paid in the proof-of-stake model, which will bring down the number of ETH issued per day. The expectation is then that deflationary blocs will begin to emerge.

The impact of the update on ether issuance is already visible. According to ultrasound.money, 183.06 fewer ETH were issued in just over two hours after the Merger.

While the Merger won’t make transactions faster or cheaper at this time, the consensus shift will set the stage for further updates, focused on scalability improvements like sharding, to arrive next year.

How the Ethereum network works now

Today’s event represents the end of Ethereum’s proof-of-work (PoW) network. Previously, the network was protected by miners around the world who dedicated hardware computing power to validate transactions and create new blocks.

This PoW system, still used by Bitcoin, is based on competition: the miner who has the most powerful machine manages to come out ahead and earn a reward in the form of newly generated cryptocurrencies for the block added to the network.

This competition does not exist in the proof-of-stake model, which uses an election process to randomly choose which validator will add the next block to the blockchain.

User must lock at least 32 ETH to be part of this pool of validators.

This blocking of funds, called staking, works like a security deposit: if the validator does not do its job correctly, it is punished with the loss of cryptocurrencies locked in the protocol.

Ethereum was struggling with the proof-of-work model, which was no longer able to handle the volume of the network, resulting in slow and expensive transactions. In any case, the move to the PoS system is something that has been on Ethereum’s plans since Vitalik Buterin introduced the project to the world in 2014.

