European giant surprises and works to close with Lionel Messi as early as January

Lionel Messi is in the final stretch of his contract with PSG and, so far, remains without renewal. According to the newspaper L’Équipe, the Parisian club will even wait for the end of the season to decide whether or not to renew with the ace.

Messi arrived at PSG last season, being the big surprise in the market. The Argentine, due to Barcelona’s financial problems, left the club after two decades and with a history practically impossible to overcome.

However, it is a fact that Joan Laporte, Culé president, never accepted the Argentine’s departure well and understands that his history at Barcelona is still far from over. No wonder, the club will soon try to return to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona want to reach deal with Messi in January

Messi is also seriously considering this possibility and, according to Fichajes, wants to reach an agreement with the parties in January, signing a pre-contract with the Argentine so that, at the end of the season, Messi returns to Camp Nou.

However, in the meantime, shirt 30 continues to play in the colors of PSG. In the current season, there are 9 games played, with 4 goals scored and 7 assists provided.