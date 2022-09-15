Ex-Spice Girls says she was sexually abused before historic concert

Melanie Chisholm, better known as Mel C of the Spice Girls, shocked fans by saying she was sexually assaulted the night before the group’s stage debut in October 1997 at a hotel in Istanbul, Turkey.

According to the 48-year-old British singer, the rapist would be a masseuse who was responsible for taking care of the girl band. The case was discussed by Chisholm today, for the first time, during an interview with the “How to Fail” podcast.

“What happened to me, I kind of buried it right away, because there were other things to focus on. Everything around it was leading to the culmination of everything I ever wanted to do,” said the artist, explaining that she had to ignore what had happened to continue. with the preparation for the presentation that would mark the debut of the 90’s girl group.

I was in an environment where I had to undress in front of this professional, which added to my later confusion. I felt very vulnerable, very ashamed.

Also according to Mel C, the full account of the sexual abuse will be present in her new autobiography, titled “Who I Am”.

“I think it’s important that I talk about it and finally deal with it,” the star explained of facing what she previously called “relatively mild abuse.”