Fan creates image with 8 “first-party” games from Xbox Game Studios for 2022

Microsoft has bought several game development studios over the years, but their acquisitions are full of bureaucracy and agreements that need to be respected. Because of all this, some may have the feeling of an empty year after the controversial postponements of redfall and starfield.

Well, even without this Bethesda duo, do we still have an interesting year? Remember, last year Xbox Game Studios was the highest-scoring publisher on Metacrict, and with so many acquisitions on the radar the level of hype gets higher every year.

An Xbox fan created an image with 8 “first-party” games from Xbox Game Studios to 2022 – we use quotes since Activison Blizzard is still in the bureaucratic process being evaluated by competition bodies around the world, and so far it has only been publicly approved by Saudi Arabia.

Xbox first party line up for 2022 🤞

The games are:

Immortal Diablo – Blizzard

– Blizzard Quake Champions – Bethesda

– Bethesda deathloop – Arkane Studios

– Arkane Studios grounded – Obsidian Entertainment

– Obsidian Entertainment Ouverwatch 2 – Blizzard

– Blizzard Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 – Activision

– Activision Peniment – Obsidian Entertainment

– Obsidian Entertainment 007 Goldeneye – rare

Undoubtedly it is a heavy selection, but we have Deathloop that is still under Playstation exclusivity (apparently it will be free after the 14th, tomorrow!) and Activison Blizzard that is in “war” with Sony over Call of Duty. We hope that Microsoft all these “issues” as soon as possible and that Xbox Game Pass can get stronger.

If all the bureaucracy had been overcome, and Activision Blizzard had truly become Microsoft’s Xbox, it seems that the Redfall and Starfield delays would have been smoothed over.

What did you think of this selection?