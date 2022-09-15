FGTS 2022: See which situations release the benefit withdrawal

Workers who carry out their activities formally have the right to FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund). The employer must open an account in the employee’s name to make monthly deposits equivalent to 8% of the employee’s remuneration.

However, even with the amount being deposited monthly, the worker can only withdraw the benefit in specific cases provided for by law. Check out the withdrawal possibilities this year.

Who can receive the FGTS?

To gain access to the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), the worker must fit into the following situations:

Workers hired by the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT);

domestic workers;

Rural workers;

Temporary workers (hired for a determined time to provide services);

Intermittent workers (hired without a working day or fixed salary, earning for the hours worked);

Independent workers (who are hired by a union and have no employment relationship, but provide services to several companies);

Safreiros (rural workers who work only during the harvest period)

Professional athletes.

Non-employed directors may also be included in this list, provided that it is the decision of the employing company.

Situations that authorize the withdrawal of the FGTS

Dismissal without just cause;

Termination by agreement;

Termination of the contract for a determined period;

Termination of the company;

Termination for mutual fault or force majeure;

Retirement;

Personal, urgent and serious need;

Suspension of temporary work;

Death of the worker;

Age over 70 years;

Serious illnesses, such as HIV, cancer or terminal condition, of the holder or dependent;

Account inactive for three consecutive years;

Purchase of own home or amortization or liquidation of consortium real estate system;

birthday withdrawala modality that allows annual withdrawals from the accounts.

How to withdraw FGTS?

The worker can redeem the FGTS at lottery houses or self-service terminals with the help of the Citizen Card and password. In addition to these means, it is also possible to make the corresponding withdrawals with the tool. box herepresenting an identification document.

How to calculate the benefit withdrawal through the application?

Workers who are entitled to the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and joined the birthday-loot modality, can calculate how much they will receive from the benefit this year. The option allows the annual redemption of part of the balance available in the holder’s fund accounts in the month of his/her birthday.

The beneficiary who is entitled to the withdrawal can make the calculation in the “Simulator” tab of the application FGTS, available for Android and iPhone (iOS). The procedure is done based on the total balance of the worker’s account.

Calculation of birthday withdrawal by cell phone

Access the FGTS app and tap “Enter the app”; Then, tap on “CPF” and enter your document number; Once that’s done, tap on “I’m not a robot”; Then enter your password and tap “Login” to access the app; On the home screen of the FGTS application, tap on “Withdrawal Anniversary FGTS“; Next, in “Anniversary Loot Mode”; Finally, tap on “Simulate the Anniversary Withdrawal amount”.

The app will give the predicted calculation of your next birthday withdrawal.

Calculation of the FGTS birthday withdrawal

The value of birthday loot is defined according to the amount available in the worker’s guarantee fund. In this way, the resource can receive an additional installment depending on the percentage established in the income bracket. See in the table:

Balance ranges in BRL withdrawal percentage additional installment Up to BRL 500.00 50% _ From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.00 40% BRL 50 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.00 30% BRL 150 BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00 20% BRL 650 BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00 10% BRL 1,900 Above 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900