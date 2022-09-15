FGTS: Future DEPOSITS may be used to purchase CASAS POPULARES

O Federal government published in the Official Gazette of the Union an ordinance informing the new possibility of using the resources deposited in the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) for the purchase of popular houses. Interested parties will be able to use the values ​​from 2023.

In short, the authorization to start the new modality is already in force, however, the measure will still take time to reach the borrower. Banks will have up to 120 days to adapt to the new hiring rule, so it is expected to be offered in February next year.

The aforementioned ordinance regulated Law 14,438, enacted by the National Congress in August, after the approval of Provisional Measure 1,107. Even though the law authorized the use of future FGTS deposits, the measure was only released after the rules were regulated.

Families with a gross monthly income of up to R$4,400 will be able to use the new modality. In practice, the service will work as a kind of FGTS consignment. Thus, considering future deposits in the Guarantee Fund, the amounts would be used to pay the debt installments automatically.

According to the Federal Government, the measure aims to sell properties that are forgotten in the Green and Yellow House. Currently, a third of the financing is terminated due to lack of income on the part of the contractor. Thus, by including FGTS deposits, more families will have access to the housing program.

Risks of the new modality

The modality is optional for the worker, so it is up to him to hire it or not. However, the new operating format is not without risks. Unlike accumulating the balance in the FGTS or using it to amortize or pay off the financing, the worker will have his values ​​blocked for debt payment.

In summary, the risk is related to the case that the citizen is fired. If this happens, the worker will keep the debt, which will be levied on higher value installments. In this way, if you remain unemployed for a long time, in addition to having your house taken, the borrower will be without the FGTS.

However, the Ministry of Regional Development informed in a note that the risk of the operations will be assumed by the banks that offer the modality, and that the current rule of pause in the payment of installments, for up to six months for those who become unemployed, continues to apply.

The unpaid amount is incorporated into the debit balance, and diluted in the next installments, in accordance with the agreement between Caixa Econômica Federal and the FGTS Curator Council. In addition, the law has an article that authorizes the resumption of the Fundo Garantidor de Habitação Popular, created in 2009, to cover defaults in housing programs.

In any case, in cases of default, it is still necessary to edit the rules through resolutions of the Ministry of Regional Development and the FGTS Board of Trustees.