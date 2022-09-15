Fiat Fastback 2023 arrives from R$ 129,990

The Fiat Fastback 2023 hit the market with a proposal to be a coupe-style crossover to fight the VW Nivus, thus costing from R$ 129,990.

The model arrives in Audace, Impetus and Limited Edition versions, which were prepared by Abarth, having in the first two, the 1.0 Turbo engine with 125 horses in gasoline and 130 horses in ethanol, in addition to 20.4 kgfm.

The gearbox is CVT and the car has several standard items, measuring 4,427 m in length and 2,533 m of wheelbase, carrying a luggage compartment of 600 liters (net).

In the Limited Edition version, the mechanics are 1.3 Turbo with 180 horsepower on gasoline and 185 horsepower on ethanol, both with 27.5 kgfm, in addition to a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Fastback comes in Vulcano Black, Banchisa White, Strato Grey, Bari Silver, Silverstone Gray and Monte Carlo Red (the latter as an exclusive option for the Limited Edition Powered by Abarth version).

The Fiat Fastback 1.0 Turbo does 11.3 km/l (gasoline) and 8.1 km/l (ethanol) in the city, while on the road it does 13.9 km/l (gasoline) and 9.7 km/l (ethanol) ). It goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.4/9.7 seconds with a final 193/190 km/l, respectively ethanol/petrol.

In the 1.3 Turbo, consumption in the city is 11.3 km/l (gasoline) and 7.9 km/l (ethanol), while on the road it is 13.6 km/l (gasoline) and 9.7 km/l. (ethanol). From 0 to 100 km/h, it takes 8.4 s (gasoline) and 8.1 s (ethanol), with a final speed of 210 km/h.

Fiat Fastback 2023 – Content of the versions

dare – 1.0 Turbo engine, CVT gearbox, ADAS package (automatic emergency braking, lane change alert and automatic headlight switching), stability and traction control, front and side chest and head airbags, 17” alloy wheels , electronic handbrake with Auto Hold, automatic and digital air conditioning, paddle shifters (butterfly on the steering wheel), rear parking sensor and camera, wireless charger, multimedia center with 8.4” screen with wireless induction and Full LED headlights and lanterns.

impetus – items above, more leather-covered seats, darkened interior finish, front parking sensor, bicolor paintwork with black roof, front fog lights with cornering lamps function, 18″ diamond-finished sports wheel, electric folding external mirrors, carpet mats and 7-inch digital instrument panel. It also has a 10.1-inch screen multimedia center with Apple Carplay and wireless Android Auto.

Limited Edition – items above, plus 1.3 Turbo engine, six-speed automatic transmission, 18-inch sporty alloy wheels with darkened paintwork and “Limited Edition” badges on the front fenders, in addition to “Powered by Abarth” on the engine compartment and on the trunk lid.

Fiat Fastback 2023 – Prices

Fiat Fastback Audace – R$ 129,990

Fiat Fastback Impetus – R$ 139,990

Fiat Fastback Limited Edition – BRL 149,990

Fiat Fastback 2023 – Photo gallery