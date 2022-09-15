Fiat Fastback 2023: see prices, versions and photos of the new SUV | releases

The Fiat Fastback 2023 is the main launch of the Italian brand in 2022 and one of the most important of the year. O SUV coupe shares platform with Pulse is larger than a Jeep Compass, but has a shorter wheelbase than the new Citroën C3.

There will be three versions, always with turbo engines and automatic transmission.. But there are differences between the mechanical sets. Before we go into detail, check out prices and configurations below:

Audace – BRL 129,990

Impetus – BRL 139,990

Limited Edition – BRL 149,990

Fiat Fastback 2023 Coupe SUV just launched above Pulse

Front of the Fiat Fastback is identical to that of the Pulse Abarth

The company’s first SUV coupe was inspired by the concept presented at the 2018 Auto Show. However, the design of the time, based on the Toro pickup, has been modified and resembles the Pulse.

Headlights, grille and bumper are from Pulse Abarth. You two SUVs also share virtually all components up to the B-pillar, just beyond the front doors. The interior is also similar.

But the rear is completely different. With a lot of personality, the roof drop is prolonged and brings the C-pillar quite wide. The taillights are tapered and even make Fiat’s SUV coupe resemble a BMW X4.

Fiat Fastback has LED flashlights and prolonged roof drop

The Fastback 2023’s two input options still use the same mechanical assembly as the equivalent Pulse versions: 1.0 three-cylinder turbo with 130 hp and 20.4 kgfm and a CVT-type automatic gearbox with seven-speed simulation.

Fiat Fastback 1.3 turbo is one of the fastest in the segment

In that case, the Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 9.4 seconds. The maximum speed was not disclosed.

The entire line option brings the 1.3 turbo four-cylinder engine present in Fiat Toro and also in the Jeep Renegade, Compass and Commander. In that case, they are 185 hp and 27.5 kgfm. The transmission is a six-speed automatic..

for being 55 hp more powerful, performance is also better. The Fastback 1.3 turbo goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds and reaches 210 km/h. Still, the consumption numbers of the two versions are close. Check the table below:

Fiat Fastback consumption (in km/l) Fastback 1.0 Fastback 1.3 Urban (E/G) 8.1/11.3 7.9/11.3 Road (E/G) 9.7/13.9 9.7/13.6

Fiat Fastback shares much of the cabin with the Pulse; difference is the electronic parking brake

One of the main attractions of Fastback is the list of equipment. All versions leave the factory with full-LED headlamps, digital air conditioning, side airbags, electronic parking brake, induction cell phone charger, rear parking sensor, reversing camera and traction and stability controls. The entry option, Audace, has an 8.4-inch multimedia center and 17-inch wheels.

The next version, Impetus, changes the screen for a larger one, 10.1 inches and the wheels for 18 rim. There is still a digital instrument panel, leather seats, roof with black paint and front parking sensor. Finally, the Limited Edition exchanges the 1.0 engine for the 1.3 turbo.

Fiat Fastback has the smallest wheelbase in the category

As stated at the beginning of the text, Fastback is considerably larger than Pulse, with whom it shares the MLA platform. It is 4.43 meters long, even longer than the Jeep Compass.

However, having the same base ended up limiting the internal space. The wheelbase of 2.53 m is identical to that of the Pulse and is among the smallest in the category. As a comparison, even the recently launched Citroën C3 fares better, at 2.54 m. On the other hand, the trunk is the largest in the segment – ​​516 liters.

Volkswagen Nivus and Fiat Pulse are among the competitors of the Fastback 2023

When Fiat announced the Fastback, the prediction was that the main opponent would be the Volkswagen Nivus. However, considering the size, equipment and engines of the SUV coupe produced in Betim, the list of competitors is much longer.

Fiat itself listed some rivals in the presentation of the Fastback 2023. Among them are Volkswagen T-Cross, Jeep Renegade, Chevrolet Tracker, Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Creta and Fiat Pulse itself.