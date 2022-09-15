Fiat Fastback is launched, know prices and versions – 09/14/2022 – Eduardo Sodré

Fiat unveiled on Wednesday (14) the prices and versions of the Fastback, its first coupe-style SUV. The exotic combination of these types of bodywork brought a positive point to the market: the increase in available space in the trunk.

The launch of the Italian brand shares a platform with the Pulse, but stands out for its stretched back. There is capacity for up to 600 liters of luggage, according to the automaker.

It is the consolidation of a new market niche, which also includes the Volkswagen Nivus, in addition to premium options such as the Audi Q3 Sportback, BMW X6 and Mercedes GLC Coupé.

These cars occupy the space that once belonged to vans of different sizes. By having high suspension and props that refer to off-road use, such models confirm that SUVs will not go out of style anytime soon.

Fiat Fastback prices start from R$ 130 thousand in the Audace version, which is equipped with a 1.0 turbo flex engine (130 hp) and a CVT-type automatic gearbox, which simulates six gears.

There is a brake sensor (you can stop the car to avoid a collision), electric hand brake, induction cell phone charging, reverse camera, 17-inch wheels, digital air conditioning and electric assistance steering, among other items.

The safety package also includes front and side airbags, headlight sensor (lowers the high beam when detecting a car ahead or in the opposite direction) and lane change alert.

The Impetus option (R$ 140,000) has the same engine and transmission set, but adds a larger multimedia center (10-inch screen), 18-inch alloy wheels and seats with imitation leather upholstery.

The Limited Edition Powered by Abarth version – which should take the title of the longest name in the segment – ​​has a 1.3 turbo flex engine (185 hp) and costs R$ 150 thousand. The gearbox is a conventional six-speed automatic.

In addition to the volume of the trunk, the Fastback stands out for its size. It is 4.42 m long, longer than competitors such as the new Honda HR-V (4.29 m) and Volkswagen Nivus (4.27 m). The aforementioned rivals cost, respectively, from R$ 142.5 thousand and from R$ 121.7 thousand.