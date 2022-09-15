Fiat Fastback is launched; see prices and versions of the new SUV coupe

Fiat’s biggest launch in recent years. This is the not-modest definition of the Italian brand for the Fastback, which arrives with the mission of reinforcing the company’s presence in the compact SUV segment.

One of the most anticipated cars of 2022, the Fastback arrives in three trim versions: Audace, Impetus and the unprecedented Limited Edition Powered by Abarth. The latter even takes a ride on the imminent arrival of Abarth, a sports brand of the Stellantis group that will debut in Brazil by the end of the year with Pulse Abarth.

The giant name designates the only configuration powered by the 1.3 turbo engine (known by the code T270), which delivers 185 hp / 180 hp and 27.5 kgfm, associated with the six-speed automatic transmission. According to the manufacturer, the set makes the Fastback go from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 210 km/h, both with ethanol.

The others are powered by the same set as Pulse. We are talking about the 1.0 turbo engine (aka T200), 130 hp / 125 hp and 20.4 kgfm, combined with the CVT type transmission. The manufacturer highlighted in the presentation of the product the good acceleration time from 0 to 100 km/h (9.4 seconds) and the average consumption – reaching 14.6 km/l on the road when powered by gasoline.

View Fastback release pricing and content

Fastback Audace T200: BRL 129,990

4 airbags, stability and traction controls (this one with TC+ function), hill start assistant, full LED headlights and LED taillights, electronic parking brake, digital air conditioning (with a temperature zone), 17-inch alloy, induction cell phone charger, rear parking sensors, reversing camera and paddle shifts for sequential gear changes. The UConnect media center offers an 8.4-inch touchscreen and wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Fastback Impetus T200: BRL 139,990

All items from the Audace version plus multimedia center with 10.1-inch touchscreen, digital instrument panel with seven-inch screen, roof painted in black, 18-inch alloy wheels with diamond finish, leather-covered seats , darkened interior lining and front parking sensors.

Fastback Limited Edition Powered by Abarth T270: BRL 149,990

All items from the Impetus version plus 18-inch light-alloy wheels painted in black, external details painted in black and logo alluding to the version.

delights the eyes

SUV coupe silhouette creates inevitable comparison to BMW X6 Image: Disclosure

Even with two powerful and modern engines, it is likely that many people will buy the Fastback because of the design. Points for the team headed by the German Peter Fassbender, who signs some of the most successful projects in Fiat’s history, such as Argo, Cronos and the Toro pickup truck.

The size of the Fastback is surprising. The car is 4.43 meters long – that is, 3 cm longer than a Jeep Compass. It just doesn’t seem bigger because of the other dimensions: 1.78 meters in width, 1.54 meters in height and 2.53 meters of wheelbase. Overall, he is imposing.

Although many people associate the design of the model with that of the BMW X4 and X6, personally the result is quite different from other coupe SUVs. The lines are very elegant and harmonious. At the front, headlights, grille and bumper are unique. Looking from the side, the Fastback disguises his kinship with Cronos very well, from whom he inherited the doors. The rear has very thin horizontal taillights and a trunk lid with a discreet airfoil integrated into the piece.

The cabin brings some unique elements, such as the center console – which is very beautiful, by the way. According to Fiat, all seats were designed and designed just for the Fastback. The level of finish is consistent with the competition (which we will talk about later), with varied textures and colors that disguise the excessive use of plastics. At least the materials are of good quality.

Small space, less for luggage

Cabin uses elements from Pulse, but has parts of its own Image: Disclosure

Because it takes advantage of the same MLA platform as the Pulse, the Fastback isn’t roomy, especially in the back seat. Anyone over 1.75 meters will feel a little cramped, either because of the cramped legroom or the curvature of the “C” columns, which leave your head scraping the ceiling.

If it’s any consolation, there’s plenty of room for luggage. Fiat declares a volumetric capacity of 516 liters in the VDA measurement standard, making the Fastback the compact SUV with the largest trunk in its category.

As rivals, Fiat lists a wide range of models. The main targets are the VW T-Cross, Chevrolet Tracker and Hyundai Creta (in all available powertrains), but Fiat still points to the Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo as another competitor to the Fastback T270.

What’s up?

Style should win over a lot of people, as well as the ample trunk Image: Disclosure

Our first contact with Fastback happened on a trip between the cities of São Paulo and Campos do Jordão, in a route of less than 200 km, and only with the high-end version.

It was an interesting opportunity to evaluate the performance of the 1.3 T270 engine, which proved to be extremely well-suited for the SUV. The set excites in accelerations and resumes, making the Fastback gain speed quickly. The six-speed automatic transmission plays its role well by performing shifts competently and quickly. Unlike the CVT box that equips other models of the brand, the exchange values ​​the progressive behavior without leaving aside the smoothness in the starts.

The suspension proved to be right to face potholes and well calibrated in the corners. Although the car doesn’t lean excessively in the most critical situations, it’s worth holding back the excitement, since we’re talking about a sport utility vehicle – whose naturally higher center of gravity means it doesn’t have as much stability as a hatchback, for example.

Interestingly, despite the Abarth surname, the Limited Edition version doesn’t bring a fuller rumble or some kind of special recipe. All that should be left for a future “real” Abarth version, which could debut in 2023.

Upon arriving at the destination, the on-board computer showed an average of just over 12 km/l. It’s a regular brand, considering the vehicle was fueled with a mixture of ethanol and gasoline. However, if you choose ethyl fuel, it is likely that visits to the gas station will be more frequent.

In time: the averages reported by Fiat are 7.9 km/l in the city and 9.7 km/l on the highway with ethanol in the tank, and 11.3 km/l in urban routes and 13.6 km/l on the road if the fuel is gasoline.