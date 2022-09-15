Final Fantasy 7 and Tekken are cheaper this week; see offers | Games

The PlayStation Store, the digital store for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5), started the promotion “Titres à Succès”, or Success Titles, in French. Until September 28, hundreds of games in the catalog are at discounts of up to 75%, including Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy 7 Remake and The Last of Us 2. In turn, the Xbox One digital store, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S brings the Definitive Edition of Tekken 7 on offer, in celebration of the announcement of Tekken 8 this past Tuesday, September 14th.
On Steam, Valve’s platform for purchasing PC games, players are also well served with attractive prices in Resident Evil Village, Dying Light and Cyberpunk 2077. In the following lines, the TechTudo brings you the main offers of the week for you to stay on top of promotions.
🎮 God of War: Ragnarok gets trailer with story, Kratos vs Thor and more
Tekken 7 draws attention with the curious presence of Akuma, from Street Fighter, in the main cast – Photo: Disclosure / Bandai Namco
👉 Is Final Fantasy VII worth playing? Opinion on the TechTudo Forum
This week’s PlayStation promotions also cover popular indie games, with a highlight on the recently released Shredder’s Revenge by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The catalog also features Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Hades and Hollow Knight at up to 50% off. See these and more offers below:
Final Fantasy 7 Remake rescues a classic from Square Enix with a modern guise in an action RPG — Photo: Disclosure/Steam
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – R$ 173.94;
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake – R$ 124.95;
- The Last of Us Part 2 Digital Deluxe – R$ 124.75;
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge – BRL 99.60;
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – R$ 128.94;
- Hades – BRL 83.41;
- Hollow Knight – BRL 31.25;
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – R$ 47.78;
- Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition – BRL 62.45;
- God of War – R$ 49.75.
With the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Mirage and other projects in celebration of the franchise’s 15th anniversary, multiple games are at some of their lowest prices ever on the Microsoft store, including Ubisoft’s latest trilogy of action RPGs: Valhalla, Odyssey and Origins. . Check out the highlights in the lines below:
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is one of the new generation launch games that runs better on PS5 than on Xbox Series X — Photo: Disclosure / Ubisoft
- Tekken 7: Definitive Edition – R$ 119.89;
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – R$ 92.38;
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – R$39.80;
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins – R$ 29.85;
- Tales of Arise – R$ 159.74;
- Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remake Package – R$ 103.77;
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition – BRL 86.24;
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – R$23.50;
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: Ultimate Edition – R$ 67.50.
Valve’s platform brings a variety of games at inviting discounts this week, including hits like Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Hunt: Showdown and Red Dead Redemption 2 at half price. Check out the highlights on offer for PC:
Resident Evil Village continues the first-person gameplay perspective of the series and impresses — Photo: Reproduction/Bruno Magalhães
- Resident Evil Village – BRL 104.92;
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition – BRL 31.24;
- Cyberpunk 2077 – BRL 99.95;
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection – BRL 51.60;
- Hunt Showdown – BRL 44.50;
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – R$ 119.50;
- Age of Mythology: Extended Edition – R$15.99;
- A Plague Tale: Innocence – BRL 25.98;
- It Takes Two – BRL 99.50;
- Atelier Ryza 2 – R$ 149.95.
with information from PlayStation, Xbox and Steam