Find out why Alcides from ‘Pantanal’ will no longer be castrated – 09/15/2022 – Illustrated

The long-awaited sequel to the soap opera “Pantanal” in which Alcides, played by Juliano Cazarré, would be capped by Tenório, played by Murilo Benício, will actually suggest another kind of violence — the pawn will be raped by the ex-boss.

After locking himself with Alcides in the room of a tapera where he took the boy and his ex-wife, Maria (Isabel Teixeira), the land grabber is going to sexually abuse Bruaca’s new companion, something that will not be explicit in the eyes of the viewer or to those of the ex-wife, waiting for the two of them outside.

The villain does promise to cover up his victim, but when he drags her into the bedroom and closes the door, he says that he will do something “much worse”.

While Maria waits outside, cries of despair are heard from Alcides, who struggles strongly before. The rape gives more meaning to the entire sequence that follows, as the act itself will not be shown. As already mentioned, after being released by Tenório, Alcides and Maria immediately return to José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm, without any sign of needing to be rescued due to an alleged mutilation, which already rules out the consummation of castration.

Alcides treats the fact of being raped by another man as something worse than if he had been capped, just as Tenório tells Bruaca that she no longer has a man, but only what’s left of him.

When suggesting abuse, the author of the plot, Bruno Luperi, fulfills a prediction made in an interview with Folha at the beginning of the soap opera: “We can expect a new treatment for this, even because, at the time, an ambiguity was created about the fact What’s stronger is the intention about what was done, let alone what was done. It’s a matter of honor of two anachronistic men, one attacking the other,” he said of the episode when the soap opera premiered and the chapters of the remake were already written.

The text of chapter 161, to which the report had access, is scheduled to be aired on October 1, in the final stretch of the story, and corroborates the suggestion of rape by informing, in the caption, that “worse than the marks of torture for his body, are the psychological scars that this night will leave”, referring to Alcides.

Following 32 years ago, as the chapter available on YouTube points out, there is blood on the hands of Tenório, then played by Antônio Petrin. At the time, as the version of castration sounded shocking to many people, Benedito Ruy Barbosa, author of the original novel, raised doubts about the fact before the plot was over, implying that Alcides had not actually been captured.

The rape now points to the deconstruction of these two characters impregnated with a falling machismo in real life, a plane in which it is even discussed the fact that so many men still prefer death to prevention via prostate exam that hurts their honor so much.

Alcides’ pain and shame prevent him from even responding to Maria’s requests for a kiss, who insists on asking him what actually happened in that tavern, without him having the courage to confess anything to his wife, much less denounce the crime of the man. ex-boss. He claims that he is no longer a man and she is at a loss to understand what brought him to such a state.

The pawn’s condition will make him get closer to Zaquieu, played by Silvero Pereira, who is gay and lives teaching him about respect for sexual orientation. Zaquieu is the only one who can perhaps explain to you, even without knowing what happened, that the fact that Alcides was sexually abused by another man does not make him more or less male.

For his part, the pawn cannot admit to anyone what happened and only fuels the plan to kill his tormentor, as happened in the end of the original version.